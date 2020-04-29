Covid Projects Benefit From Specialist Donations

Staff at Scotland’s leading copy-scan-print firm have stepped forward to offer a range of its specialist services to support community initiatives that are tackling the Coronavirus crisis.

Capital Document Solutions have loaned two hi-tech 3D printers which have been used in innovative projects to create vital face visor shields as part of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed by NHS staff and care workers.

Alex Main, Sales Director of Highland Office Equipment in Inverness which is part of Capital Document Solutions, jumped in with the offer of the printer – as well as a supply of acetate spools – after hearing of the project by the 3D PPE Prints for Covid-19 Highlands group.

The loan of the 3D printer was one of the first to be received by the group, which allowed the project to kick off and to produce 1000+ visors already.

Fraser Robertson, the firm’s Scottish Procurement Framework Manager, also organised the loan of the second printer to Kelvinside Academy who have created a manufacturing hub within the school to produce protective face visors.

Elsewhere, Capital Document Solutions have worked with another project in Fife by providing a supply of acetate spools to make PPE visors for NHS staff in the region.

And it has also sponsored Highland charity Safe Strong and Free, which aims to reduce the vulnerability of young children to abuse and neglect, by agreeing to print 200 sets of activity packs which have been designed to help protect children during lockdown.

The charity said the sponsorship has allowed the packs to be distributed in particular to families in poverty where they have no access to printed materials or broadband.

Alex said: “We have all been moved by the work that NHS staff, social care workers and medical practices are doing during the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of a lack of PPE, these staff are actually putting their lives at risk to help others.

“Being able to loan out our 3D printer for this project is just a small thing we can do to show our appreciation. We are also very pleased to be joining up with others businesses and individuals in communities across the Highlands and Islands to collectively come together to support work to tackle the effects of the virus.”

Fraser said: “As soon as we heard about the project from Kelvinside Academy, we thought it was a brilliant idea. It makes perfect sense to have the 3D printer put to use like this, rather than sitting idle in our Glasgow showroom.

“What they are doing at Kelvinside Academy is so impressive. It is inspiring to see the ingenuity and dedication involved.”

Capital Document Solutions is Scotland’s leading copy-print-scan specialist, employing 200 people at five sites across Scotland.