How to Spot a Fake Patek Philippe Nautilus?

Patek Philippe is one of the few independent watch companies that has been awarded with Geneva Seal (Poinçon de Genève). It was only the watch company which introduced a perpetual calendar equipping watches with automatic winding in 1962. The brand always comes with its unique design and a touch of heritage in decency which you’ll never get from anywhere.

Nautilus is the milestone of the Patek Philippe company and originally introduced in 1976 designed by Gerald Genta. It is a combination of luxury and stainless steel with a design inspired by the shape of portholes.

Patek Philippe Nautilus ranks among the best watches. Due to this, there are many replica versions circulating over online. Buying fake products can certainly ruin your day (and life — if it is a super expensive watch). That is why, you should use the correct resource if you are willing to buy your very own Patek Philippe Nautilus .

But what if you already own one and got it while you’re traveling abroad or through online purchase?

Here are a few steps to know if you are wearing a fake Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch.

Take it to the official Shop

You could take it to the official shop in case of verification. It is the first step you should choose. All the Patek Philippe watches have reference numbers within the timepiece. Leaving it in the shop for verification purposes might be a problem for you because you won’t be able to get it back if it is fake.

Uneven Edges on the crown

Make sure that the crown hasn’t uneven edges and the winding of the watch is smooth of your Patek Philippe Nautilus. Many replicas come with the logo glowed at the crown. Patek Phillipe is known from their signature (Patek Philippe Genève) with a brand logo on the back of the timepiece, you can compare it to the original.

Grammar Mistake

Your seller might play a game with you by saying “sir, it’s a Pateck, Geneve” and you will be easily trapped if you don’t have enough knowledge. International resellers have been using this type of logic to sell fake products to the customers. Make it clear that it is Patek Philippe, Geneve before buying Patek Philippe Nautilus.

Check the Movements

Ticking second hand refers to the replica watch. Your first step should be to check the movements. If the original watch is hand-wounded then you should check that there should be no pendulum with mechanical movement. If the watch is originally automatic then there is a pendulum. And there is no battery movement, if there is a battery movement then it is fake.

Check the Metal

Discoloration in the metals can be caused by poor quality alloys. If you bought a Patek Philippe Nautilus and has an indication that it is fake then check its metal finish, is it clean? Is it having rough lines on it? Cheap Replicas usually come with cheap metals and lines can be appeared on it while shaping but the original Patek Philippe Watch uses the original stuff, approved by the company.

Printing Imperfections

Check the Face/dial of your Nautilus Patek Philippe, if available use a magnifying glass, check the edges of the numbers. If the edges are elevated and not perfectly crisp then there is a 90% chance that it is fake.

Reference/Serial Number

Fake watch manufacturer might add a fake serial number within the timepiece. Check the Reference number, the watch’s reference number might be engraved on the inside of the case back of the Patek Philippe.

Experts say that making replicas and fake products now is a billion-dollar a year business. If you have bought a fake watch from an overseas shopping spree or online purchase, make sure to report the establishments to the proper authorities.