Online Poker versus Live Poker: The Fundamental Differences Between the Two Games

Are you an online poker player? Or, are you a live poker pundit who is looking to transition from traditional poker to online poker?

What is poker?

Before we consider the differences between live poker and online poker, let’s look at a basic definition of the poker.

Merriam-Webster.com defines poker as a card game, usually played in a poker hall or casino, “in which a player bets that the value of his or her hand is greater than that of the hands held by others, in which each subsequent player must either equal or raise the bet or drop out, and in which the player holding the highest hand at the end of the betting wins the pot.”

There are different variants or flavours of poker, including Texas Hold’em, High or Low Chicago, Follow the Queen, Shanghai, Billabong, and Five-O poker. Each of these variants’ rules differ from one another. Some of the more common differences include the following:

Any lowball poker variant

Succinctly stated, the lowest hand wins the total value of the pot. There are different rules about what constitutes a low hand; however, these are game-specific.

High-low split

This is where both the person with the highest and the player with the lowest hand split the pot between them.

Kill game

This is where a fixed limit game is played, and the same player wins two pots in a row. The stakes are then doubled in the next game or kill game.

The fundamental differences between live poker and online poker

Location

As highlighted above, the first and most crucial difference between online poker and live poker is that online poker is a virtual game played against a computer algorithm that has been taught the rules of the variant that you choose to play.

Live poker or real-time poker is played in a brick-and-mortar casino or poker hall. There is a dealer and several players seated around a table. The dealer is responsible for dealing the cards and managing the pot.

Skills needed

Succinctly stated, the skills developed in one format can be transferred to the other setup.

For example, if you play online Texas Hold’em and you then got to a traditional casino and participate in a round of Texas Hold’em poker, the basic rules of the game are precisely the same.

Size of bets

Online poker games have a similar bet sizing amongst each of the players. This is particularly true when considering preflop raises. Online players typically open at 2x, 2.5x, or 3x the big blind. While in traditional games, individual players can open at 5x, 6x, or even higher, especially in the low-stake games.

Speed

Online poker is a much faster game than live poker. Some online poker players find the pace of the live game too slow to tolerate. Online players can also participate in multiple games at different poker tables simultaneously. For example, if a traditional poker dealer deals thirty hands per hour of no-limit hold’em cash game, the online figure for the same game is about double the number of hands. And, the rate at which the gameplay occurs is even higher when gamblers participate in multi-table games.