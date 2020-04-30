RNLI releases new crew portraits to mark start of ‘Mayday’ campaign

The RNLI has released new portraits of some of its volunteer crews to highlight their

ongoing work and is asking the Scottish people to fundraise at home to save lives at

sea.

The portraits released by the lifesaving charity, by photographer Nigel Millard, aim to raise

awareness of the continued commitment by volunteers to save lives at sea, despite the

global pandemic.

One image pulls together 46 different portraits, one to represent each of

Scotland’s RNLI lifeboat stations. Other portraits show members of Girvan’s volunteer

lifeboat crew, taken in 2019, including shots of two father and daughter volunteer duos.

Although we’re all being instructed to stay home during the pandemic, the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crews are still on-call 24/7, ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice to save lives at sea.

The charity is calling on the public to help raise funds for its vital lifesaving service by taking a tea break, joining a step count challenge, or ditching their favourite tipple

for its online Mayday appeal.

May would usually mark the RNLI’s largest fundraising opportunity of the year, ‘Mayday’.

From baking to rowing and ‘lifting lifeboats’, fundraisers would usually be gearing up to raise money for the charity’s lifesaving work. However, as COVID-19 keeps the nation indoors, the RNLI’s support teams are quickly coming up with new ideas and opportunities for its supporters and fundraisers.

This year the RNLI is inviting the public to attend “a cuppa with the crew” a Facebook live event, on May 1, where supporters can join an RNLI crew member live for their morning brew, with the opportunity to ask questions about what life is like as an RNLI volunteer crew member. Supporters are asked to make a small donation of the price they would usually pay for a takeaway coffee or tea.

The RNLI is also encouraging supporters to host their very own ‘Cuppa for the Crew’ where

they invite family and friends to join them for a virtual tea break over a video-calling platform – again, donating whatever they would normally have spent on their tea or coffee.

Speaking about the different face of Mayday 2020, Alison Byers, Engagement Lead for

Scotland, said: “The Coronavirus has had a serious impact on all charities and their ability to fundraise. The RNLI is no different. We hope that not only will Mayday help raise funds for our crews but that it will also help raise spirits and give people something to plan for, to look forward to and enjoy with friends, even if it is just online.”