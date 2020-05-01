Meet Wesley Cannon, a Police Sergeant and Film Producer/Actor

There’s an old adage that says you should never meet your heroes — but whoever came up with that didn’t know Wesley Cannon.

The film and entertainment industry is considered as one of the fastest growing industry in the world with millions of actors and directors in the business.

Wesley Cannon can be described as one of those actors in the industry making a difference.

Wesley Cannon was raised in Eastern North Carolina where he grew up. Cannon enrolled to join the United States Army after the 9/11 attack to be able to defend and serve his country.

He was subsequently deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving as a combat military police officer and had in his early days developed a passion for horror movies and acting.

Cannon is currently producing several films with one being “Welcome to my Daydream”, the film follows the life and career of Will Vinton, the Oscar-winning master of Claymation, who coined the term in the world of stop motion.

Along with producing it; Cannon has been casted to act in the film “Bloodthirst” currently in pre-production where he will be acting alongside Tara Reid, Robert LaSardo, and Costa Mandylor.

While Wesley Cannon has a strong passion for acting he is also serving his community as a Police Sergeant for a city Police Department inside North Carolina.

His passion has been translated seamlessly into his career both in his position of Law Enforcement and as a filmmaker.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise if you know Wesley’s film background; he was always pushing boundaries and using his films as a statement.

On top of being a brilliant film maker, Wesley is a dedicated family man. Cannon has served the United States Army for over 14 years in the military and as a contractor respectively.

According to Cannon, during his time in service he became determined to turn his love of filmmaking into a career.

Due to his involvement in several films and television shows, he also decided to take to collecting and selling memorabilia from films such as, “Tim Burton’s: Charlie and the Chocolate factory”, HBO’s “Westworld” and several classic films such as owning the book used in the film The Neverending Story.

Most iconically having several of the major characters in some of the most well known in the horror genre, including Michael Myers, Leatherface, Jason Vorhees, and Freddy Kreuger.

He decided to turn his love into a business known as Hollywood History located in Goldsboro, North Carolina and also known for producing a handful of movies dating back to 2016.