Amazon sack delivery man caught urinating in driveway on CCTV

A DELIVERY driver has been caught on camera urinating on a customer’s driveway seconds after delivering a package.

The disgusting scene was caught on thursday by Duncan Spoor from Telford, West Midlands

Duncan recorded the vile moment on his home CCTV and claims the man is an Amazon driver.

The video show a man wearing a hi-vis vest approaching Duncan’s door, carrying a parcel.

He drops it on the doorstep, before wandering over to Duncan’s fence while undoing his trousers.

The man shuffles down the fence before beginning to relieve himself against it.

He looks around nervously over his shoulder as a stream of urine trickles down the fence.

Around 23 seconds into the clip, the driver appears to let out a fart which is picked up on the audio.

He finishes up and then jumps back into his van and drives away.

A disgusted Duncan took to social media to share the footage.

He posted the video with the caption: “Is this normal service from Amazon?

“Unbelievable that your Amazon Delivery driver thinks its ok to Urinate all up my fence and on my drive today 30/4/2020 at 14.57.

“White Mercedes Van. Reg Number: BM19 GVN. Be interested to hear what Telford & Wrekin Cops have to say.

“Get sharing everybody let’s show how disgusting this driver is.”

Duncan’s post has outraged social media users.

Sarah Austin wrote: “Jesus. That’s appalling dirty sod.”

Rhiannon Ralphs added: “Oh my god, that is disgusting.”

And Katt Cooksey said: “That’s gross and to think he’ll be touching other people’s parcels.”

Amazon today said they would no longer be working with the driver.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners. The driver will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.”