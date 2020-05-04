The Importance of Pubs in London

London is packed with pubs; from the grand to the cosy to the charming to the perhaps

not so salubrious. There are plenty in the city for the perfect pint – which evidently just

happens to be the beverage of choice for a large number of pub dwellers.

Some of the pubs in the city date as far back as the 17th century. Historically called

‘public houses’, many London pubs count smugglers, pirates and literary greats such as

Shakespeare as their past punters.

Pubs play an important part in family life. Many people venture to their local one on a

Sunday afternoon for the notoriously English ‘roast dinner’. In addition to this, pubs in

London have another important purpose.

London pubs very much serve as a place to go after work for a drink. In a bid to avoid

rush hour between 5pm and 7pm, many pubs in the capital are busiest around these times

on weekdays. Many jobs in London encourage an ‘afterwork culture’ where employees

go to the pub regularly, with ‘Fizzy Friday’ being common practise in many professional

establishments.

One of the most popular areas of London for after-work drinks is Soho. A lot of pubs

here provide a roof terrace, beer garden or outside seating area which many Londoners

crave, in the absence of any outside space in their own homes. Offices to rent in Soho get snapped up quickly in part due to their proximity to an excellent array of pubs.

From towering high-rises to small, serviced offices in London being close to a pub for

the end of the working day really counts for a lot, allowing city workers to take off their

ties, roll back their sleeves and relax after a long day in the office.

In recent years, the rise of the ‘gastro pub’ has seen many public houses in London

transformed from average places to get a pint of local ale, into restaurant-style venues

serving gourmet meals and fine wines. From inviting open fireplaces to characterful dark

wood beams, there are some really charming pubs to explore in London.

First introduced by the Romans about 2000 years ago, by 700AD pubs were popular with

the poorer people in society. Into the early 1200’s, Ale Houses as they were also known,

were increasingly popular with travellers seeking a place to rest and drink. This is also

the reason why there are so many pubs with the name ‘The Traveller’s Rest’.

By the mid-1600’s most people in England lived within a few minutes walk of one. For

Londoners today, this is often still the case. The Black Death and The Great Fire of

London in the 1660’s changed the landscape of pubs in the capital. Previously

constructed from wood, when Londoners were rebuilding their city, they invested in

stronger concrete structures, many of which still stand today.

Today, there are around 4,000 pubs in London; approximately one for every 2000 people

in the city. Comparatively, in Victorian London, there was an estimated one pub for

every 116 people. However many there are, pubs in London help to make the city one of

the best in the world when it comes to arts, entertainment, history and culture.