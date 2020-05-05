Bizarre footage shows fox steal Hermes customer’s package after driver dumped it in the rain

HERMES have apologised to a customer after his £120 package was stolen by a fox because one of their drivers dumped it outside in the rain.

Martin Hind from Dartford, Kent, was baffled when he received a notification saying his package had been delivered last Tuesday but could not find the item anywhere.

He was gobsmacked when he reviewed CCTV footage and saw a fox making off with his parcel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old was expecting electrical goods which have since vanished after they were left “in a puddle” by the Hermes driver.

Footage shows a fox cautiously approaching the package which sits near a gate leading into Martin’s garage.

The animal tugs at the box which falls on top of it, sending the fox scurrying away.

However, undeterred, the fox tries again and picks up the item in its mouth.

It starts to drag the item away across the yard before finally disappearing and taking the parcel with it.

A furious Martin took to social media to share his experience.

He posted the footage yon Thursday with the caption: “#MyHerpes strikes again.

“On Tuesday at around 7:30pm I received a text and email from Herpes, ‘we’ve delivered your parcel’

“Well I get to work yesterday, it’s nowhere to be found.

“So I check the CCTV. He definitely delivered it, well when I say delivered, he poked it through the gate and left it in a puddle.

“Then at around 10 minutes to 1am, a cute little fox comes along and runs off up the yard with it.”

Martin’s clip has stunned social media users, with many admitting they couldn’t help but laugh.

David George wrote: “That’s almost unbelievable, but in many waysI’m glad it happened, hope it wasn’t too expensive.”

Tina Hall added: “How cute but annoying, at least you have proof.”

And Jae Crowe said: “That made my day.”

Speaking on Friday, garage owner Martin said: “I understand that they’re very busy at the moment, but I’m disappointed.

“The package hasn’t turned up yet, it’s probably there somewhere. Even if I did retrieve it, it’s likely ruined anyway.

“I’ve had problems with Hermes before. They lost three parcels I sent in one month, all of which turned up eventually, but after the delay I lost the business.”

Hermes have since apologised to Martin.

A Hermes spokeswoman said: “During this pandemic our couriers are providing ‘contactless’ delivery to support social distancing.

“Normally placing a parcel inside a locked yard would be a good option – but that was without factoring in Mr Fox.

“We will contact the customer to apologise and discuss options regarding a replacement item or a refund.”