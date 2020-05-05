Effective Means to Keep a Tab on Your Competitors’ Activities

Instagram is not just one of the best platforms to connect with our near and dear ones and share our special moments with them by way of posting videos, images and insta stories but is also an extremely effective medium to promote and expand businesses. Statistics reveal that there are more than a billion active users on Instagram.

Out of these around 80% of them reportedly follow some brand or the other on this platform. This clearly shows how having an active business account on Instagram can help create brand awareness among the masses.

Let us know more about the business activities that are taking place on Instagram and also the kind of strategies adopted by different brands to promote their products and services through this influential platform:

Collaboration with Influencers

One of the best ways to promote businesses on Instagram is by collaborating with social media influencers. Such people have thousands of followers on Instagram. Their followers love them, look up to them and try to follow their style and suggestions to a vast extent. Brands are making the most of this craze for influencers among the Instagram users. They are using innovative ways to get their message through to their target audience by way of these influencers.

Consumer Engagement

Customer engagement activities are equally essential when it comes to promoting brands on Instagram. This is done by posting interactive content on this platform. Brands update their Instagram handles regularly with vibrant and attractive stories and feeds to grab the attention of their existing as well as potential consumers. Posts inspiring positive consumer interaction with the brands prove to be effective in this regard.

Keep a Tab on Competitor’s Activities

Planning, strategizing and effective implementation play a key role in making a business successful. However, just making own plans and implementing them does not help in the long run.

A necessary step that forms a part of an effective business plan is to keep a close watch on your competitors’ activities. It is essential to gain knowledge about your competitors’ strategies and upcoming events so as to gear up and prepare a better strategy to keep an upper hand in the market.

One of the best ways to further this task is by way of websites that turn you into an Insta stalker thereby facilitating to keep a close watch on your competitors’ activities anonymously. You can check out as to how your rival companies are attracting prospects and keeping the consumers engaged through their Insta handles. This way you can also get to know about their forthcoming product launches and events.

Likewise, several other strategies are also being used by brands to make the most of social media platforms such as Instagram.

After all, what can be a better way to catch the attention of the consumers than being at a place where they spend most of their time? As explained above, making use of websites that allow stalking your rival’s activities is one of the latest business strategies being used by brands. Making use of interactive content and collaborating with influencers also prove to be fruitful.