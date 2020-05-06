Artists thank key workers with new poster campaign

A NEW initiative to thank key workers has been launched across the country as artists use advertising space to say thank you to those on the frontline.

Outdoor advertising spaces in ten UK cities, including two spots in Edinburgh, have “come to life” with the artists work.

The initiative, which was launched yesterday is designed to allow the creative and media industries an opportunity to show appreciation and spread positivity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is the brainchild of Edinburgh-based advertising, media and digital firm The Lane Agency which had secured the advertising space from Ocean Outdoor’s £10 million Small and Medium Sized Enterprise (SME) Fund, to the value of almost £200,000.

Names who have created pieces for the campaign include Martin Wonnacott, a photographer well-known for his work with Coca Cola in New York, and Colin Prior, Scottish TV presenter and landscape photographer.

The Lane Agency asked the advertising creatives to provide a simple ‘rainbow execution’ in the form of their own unique styles whether that be illustration, animation, 3D design, painting, or drawings.

The campaign will be shared on the Lane’s website and social channels and will aim to raise money by including a link to the NHS trust of charities.

Each poster features the artist’s unique rainbow interpretation, their name and a link to a dedicated online area that will include a gallery and an invitation to other creatives from the advertising industry to get involved.

Ali Findlay, managing director of the Lane Agency, said: “The objective of our rainbow campaign is to spread joy, celebrate creativity and generate a positive emotional response.

“As well as expressing solidarity with the creative community we work with, we also hope to bring some happiness to people who see the posters, including key workers on the front-line of helping the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phil Hall, joint managing Director, Ocean Outdoor, said: “For many in the advertising industry, income streams and operating costs are under incredible strain. Ocean hopes to alleviate some of that stress through the creation of our SME fund.

“We were delighted to hear that The Lane have decided to dedicate the advertising space we offered in collaboration to such an inspiring idea, and we were happy to support them in ensuring the artwork reaches as many areas of the UK as possible.”