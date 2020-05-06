Gilson Gray Expands Real Estate Offering with New Appointment

One of Scotland’s top legal firms, Gilson Gray, has once again highlighted its commitment to growth with the appointment of a commercial property expert.

Mark Sabey joins the firm as Legal Director in the firm’s Glasgow Real Estate division, bringing the team up to 10.

Originally from London, Mark is an English-qualified solicitor with more than 17 years’ experience in Commercial Property, Land Management and Renewables.

Mark’s new role will see him assisting in developing and growing the firm’s existing client base in Property Development and Management, Investment and Renewables.

Mark said: “Joining Gilson Gray is a great opportunity for me to bring my expertise and knowledge to expand and to provide offerings into other elements of the business.

“I really like what Gilson Gray is doing in that it’s multifaceted – with lots of different services across legal, financial and property. This makes it very different to other, more traditional law firms.

“A lot of city and regional law firms can be quite similar, but Gilson Gray has a very distinct and exciting model. Everyone comes together from different areas and backgrounds with new ideas, which you wouldn’t get in other law firms.”

Mark trained and qualified in London before moving to Reading and working for Shoosmiths. He moved to Scotland in 2007 where he joined Semple Fraser until 2013. Most recently, Mark was a Director with Burness Paull, focusing on Commercial Property, Renewables and Environmental.

He has extensive experience in renewable energy projects, acquisitions, disposal and development, in particular landlord and tenant work focusing on office portfolios and industrial stock. He has acted for various insolvency practitioners to dispose distressed assets.

Mark added: “Last week was definitely an unusual time to start a new job – I’ve had a virtual induction and introductions to the team over video and phone calls. I’m looking forward to getting into the office and meeting the rest of the team in person.”

Murray Stewart, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Gilson Gray, said: “We are proud to welcome Mark to the team. His extensive experience across a range of sectors complements our current offering, and enhances our ability to provide real estate support to our clients in Scotland and beyond.

“At Gilson Gray, we’ve become successful through consistent growth, which we have achieved by hiring the best people at the best time. Our Real Estate team has gone from strength to strength in the past year, with the addition of three lawyers last year.

“Mark is the perfect addition to our team. His ability to lead and guide clients is especially valued in the current climate, where we’re all being impacted by the changing markets. I look forward to working with him to develop and grow the business.”

Established in 2014, Gilson Gray has become one of Scotland’s most prominent property and legal firms, boasting one of the widest service ranges in the country.

Gilson Gray has grown to 150 staff across six offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and East Lothian, each of which offers Gilson Gray’s full range of property, legal and financial services.

Managing Partner Glen Gilson is regarded as one of the leading figures in Scottish law and has been recognised as Managing Partner of the Year twice in the past six years.

For more information on Gilson Gray and its services, please visit: http://gilsongray.co.uk/