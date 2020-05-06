James Massacci: The Bad Boy of Art

James Massacci creates art that disrupts the fabrics of pop culture. It encourages people to question trends and ideas, which allows pop culture to evolve into something new continuously. Being an artist has allowed him to get through many of life’s lessons and to head down a path that prevented him from being in circumstances he would prefer to avoid being in. Even when he felt like giving up, he persevered through the most trying of times. Hard work has led him to success and the belief that success finds you when you are too busy to look for it.

Born and raised in Warren, Ohio, a declining blue collar steel mill town, Massacci earned his core principles and morals from growing up in his modest hometown. After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School, Massacci moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. He ended up settling in South Florida where he decided to pursure his passion as a contemporary visual artist. In June of 2018, James moved his studio from Florida to his hometown of Warren, Ohio. He splits his time between Ohio and Florida, when he is not traveling to his exhibits, showcasing his art throughout North America.

Heavily influenced by Hip Hop culture growing up, James continues to incorporate aspects of the culture into his artwork, mainly because it expresses a reality that the media does not cover. It has encouraged him to create pieces that would have an impact on his audience and give them a relatable source of information that fits the world they see around them. The rebel spirit within his art has allowed Massacci to be welcomed by some of the most prominent and respected Hip Hop artists in the music industry. The growth he has experienced throughout his artistic career has taught him that there is nothing wrong with making mistakes, and to ignore the negative commentary. He has also learned that you must decide if you have the desire to become rich or famous (with both also being an option), however each option often requires a different approach.

A longtime admirer of Banksy, James was humbled when an admirer at one of his shows compared his work to the legendary street artist’s unique style. This experience confirmed that people would be willing to embrace his raw style of art that expresses his inner self with no apology. Ever since that day, Banksy has had a significant influence on Massacci’s style. Basquiat is also an influence for James, which he compares to a silent protest or a soldier writing on his helmet.

While in Los Angeles for a recent exhibit in 2019, James hired a cameraman to film the event. While editing the film, the cameraman felt so inspired by the captured footage that he asked James for permission to share it with several major networks. Although negotiations are still taking place, the original footage from the LA exhibit has led to his documentary, which will hopefully be released next year. The trailer can be found online here .