Sums Add Up To Give Bield New Finance Chief

Bield has appointed a highly experienced professional in the housing sector to join its senior management team.

Paula Rice, who brings more than 25 years of experience working across a variety of sectors, has been appointed Director of Finance and Resources at Bield.

Paula’s role will see her lead the Finance, HR and IT teams across Bield and she has already outlined her determination to support the organisation’s staff to continue providing the best care and housing services for customers.

Bield has its headquarters in Edinburgh but operates across 23 local authority areas as a major provider of housing for Older Persons.

Paula said: “Throughout my working life, I’ve always gravitated towards organisations that are more than just businesses, so I am delighted to join a team where I can add value and am able to directly contribute to helping Scotland’s older people live independent and fulfilled life’s.

“The values Bield hold are strongly aligned to my own sense of purpose and that is why I want to be part of this business.

“The nature of the sector attracts like-minded people with a social purpose, and Bield makes sure that we do everything to encourage these attitudes.”

Paula’s career has seen her hold senior management positions within the housing sector which she believes will provide valuable insight and practical knowledge for the unique challenges set to face Bield.

Paula added: “I enjoy working in the housing sector as I feel you can have a direct impact in transforming peoples’ lives. Bield’s values stand firm on the fact that people are at the heart of everything we do. We try to shape a Scotland where people of all ages make their own choices and live life to the full which is something I am excited to be a part of.”

Lesley Holdsworth, Chair of Bield’s Board of Management, said: “Paula was the perfect candidate for this position and she will be a real asset to the team.

“As Paula has previously worked in the sector, she knows what to expect and most importantly understands what our values mean to our customers.

“Paula will help Bield grow as an organisation and we are delighted to have her on board.”

To find out more about Bield and its developments, visit www.bield.co.uk or follow on Facebook @bieldhousingandcare and Twitter @BieldScotland

A designated e-mail address [email protected] and phone number 0131 273 4000 has been set up to deal with queries and questions during the Coronavirus crisis.