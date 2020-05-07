Care provider provides helping hand to theme park staff

A leading care provider is offering employment opportunities to staff laid off at Scotland’s largest theme park.

M&D’s “Scotland’s Theme Park” has gone into administration, laying of 165 staff at the theme park, which borders Strathclyde Park, Motherwell.

However, LOVE Care, which is based in Hamilton and offers a wide range of professional care services, both residential and at home has stepped into the breach offering to take on and train unemployed staff as care support workers.

LOVE Care supports a range of individuals of all needs and Services includes personal care at home for the elderly, respite care, advocacy services and mental health services and support.

Bringing innovation in care support, LOVE Care seeks to raise care standards in Scotland overall.

Staff will receive ongoing mentoring, training and development opportunities to provide them with an exciting and rewarding career path, with employment opportunities in both North and South Lanarkshire.

In addition to fully funded level 2 or 3 qualification in Health & Social Care at 6 months of employment, after 12 months of employment employees be eligible for a pay increase of £11 and a further increase to £12 after two years of employment.

Commenting on the offer Lynn Bell (image attached), CEO of LOVE Care said: “As a local business are keen to offer support in any way that we can to those who have been made redundant.

“Ex-employees taken on as care support workers will receive ongoing mentoring, training and development opportunities to provide them with an exciting and rewarding career path.

“As many will be aware the care sector is facing a real staffing challenge and this provides a true win-win situation for both former M&D employees and ourselves.

“So, if you have got what it takes, please do not be afraid from contacting us.”

For more information on the role and to apply online, please visit our career portal at https://l-o-v-e.org.uk/ careers/ .

To apply directly, please send an updated CV to [email protected]