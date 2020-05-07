Top 4 challenges faced in dairy logistics

Dairy has been a part of our daily food supply for many decades, and it will continue to hold the same importance even in the future. But in the modern era, dairy companies are dealing with many challenges as the dairy world is the most challenging industry domain of the world. On one side, the supplier relationship continues to stay under stress as the prices vary according to the government rules and policies. On the other side, the modern-day customers have become more aware, and now they are demanding organic dairy products along with ingredient traceability for complete satisfaction.

But one of the biggest challenges faced by dairy companies is in logistics as each, and every dairy product needs to be delivered fresh and in a perfect form. There is no denial in the fact that there are many industries in the world that can thrive on a good transportation system, but for the dairy industry, an ideal milk transportation system is critical. There are only a handful of industries that are time-sensitive when it comes to transportation, and dairy is one of them. This is why most of the dairy companies prefer outsourcing dairy transportation rather than keeping it in-house.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at the top 4 challenges faced in milk transport and go through the best solutions to tackle these challenges.

Load consolidation



With time, the price of fuel is increasing at a very drastic pace, and this is why running a milk transportation truck on half load is not a good solution. With the help of load consolidation services, transportation companies ensure that every load is optimized with a proper load plan in which the floor space is used properly. But you should know that load consolidation can become a very complicated application, especially for milk transportation companies, as there are many issues that need to be addressed properly.

But if a milk transportation company will be able to implement load consolidation, then it will be able to utilize its floor space in the best possible way and minimize fuel wastage. This type of approach can lead to minimizing expenses and proper utilization of space.

Temperature control



It doesn’t matter which type of food is being transported by the company, there is always the issue of maintaining the right temperature, but for milk trucking companies, it becomes far more important. You should know that if your milk transportation trucks are not optimized to maintain the right temperature, then the whole batch of dairy products will be hampered. Dairy is one of those products that consumers like to buy fresh, and that freshness can only be maintained at the right temperature. Right from the dairy farm to the shops, maintaining the right temperature is very necessary, and it is also the biggest challenge for milk transportation companies.

But with the help of modern technology and remote access, third party milk transportation companies are able to maintain the temperature in the right way.

Seasonal factor



Transportation of dairy products during the autumn season is entirely different from summers and the winter season can bring down even the best supply chain system to its knees. Dairy transportation companies need to have a proper plan in place in order to tackle the challenges brought by seasonal changes, otherwise surviving in the dairy transportation industry will become near to impossible. If you choose a third-party dairy transportation company, then you can be sure about the supply of dairy products in the perfect form in any season. This is because dairy transportation companies deal with seasonal changes every year, and they know how to tackle these challenges.

Quality control



Another big issue that needs to be addressed in dairy transportation is quality control. When it comes to dairy products, then companies heavily rely on the quality of their product. But the quality maintenance doesn’t end with the product moving out of the plant; rather, it starts from that point. Right from the dairy farms to the shops, quality needs to be maintained in dairy products, and logistics play an important role in it. But you can take this burden off your shoulder by choosing the right dairy transportation company as they know the importance of QC in dairy transportation.

When it comes to dairy transportation, then QC ranges from the integrity of the products to following proper planning and schedules.

A lot can go wrong in dairy transportation, and that’s why you should never take it lightly. Even some of the giant dairy companies prefer outsourcing dairy transportation rather than keeping it in-house, and you should do the same if you don’t want to go through multiple obstacles. Having a professional third party dairy transportation system can ensure the quality of your dairy products, and this will surely fuel your growth as a dairy company.