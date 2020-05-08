Best Places to Hangout with Friends After Work in London

After a long day at work, many people in London opt for a quick drink in the pub. Others go to the gym, some maybe head to a West End show – anything really to avoid the crush of the London Underground at rush hour.

Whatever they do, it is safe to assume that socialising is an integral part of working life in London. Finding a good place to hang out after hours with your friends can be a challenge though, with the majority of people picking a place and sticking to it for years, so let’s see what other options we have.

Sway

Three venues in one, this New York-style hangout is very popular with young professionals. With an array of happy hour specials, this stylish, trendy venue in Holborn manages to maintain an excellent atmosphere with great music, whilst serving some delicious food as well. Open until midnight most nights, sometimes later, Sway has a happy hour promotion on weekdays between 5pm and 7pm, making it perfect for the after-work crowd.

A Coworking Space

Whilst it might not be the most appealing of ideas, heading to a coworking space after work can be a great way to encourage you to focus on your hobbies, especially if you never get the chance to at home. Affordable and flexible office space in London is readily available and is a great alternative to a cafe or bar when trying to get a personal project completed. Many coworking London offices lease out their spaces by the hour, which when split between friends, makes for a cheap, creative option with minimal distractions and a great social side to it.

Hutong

On the 33rd floor of the tallest building in western Europe, after-work drinks at Hutong come with an impressive view. A strict smart dress code means that getting dressed up is basically compulsory. Although it might be a tad decedent for daily visits, its stunning city views and luxurious silk curtains make for an upscale take on northern Chinese cuisine and a must-visit. Seconds from London Bridge train station makes for a super short walk to your train home too.

All Bar One

At multiple locations across London, and indeed the UK, All Bar One provides an affordable, yet stylish place for casual meet up. Very popular with the after-work crowd, All Bar One is all about celebrating life, whilst sharing great food. With menus created with socialising in mind, there are an array of dishes to pick from, whether you want a simple bar snack to help wash down your wine, or something more substantial, All Bar One has something for everyone.

The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town

The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town might sound like an unusual name for a bar, but when you see the venue, you will understand. With a literal Smeg refrigerator door as an entrance to the bar, the quirky jaunt is part of The Breakfast Club in east London’s Shoreditch. A dimly lit basement bar provides cocktails in a super cosy, eclectic and fun environment, perfect for eclectic, fun colleagues.