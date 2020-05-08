Hundreds create a visual map of Scotland through social media campaign

Hundreds of views from attractions and homes across Scotland have been shared online as part of the VisitScotland’s social media campaign #AWindowOnScotland.

From images of Jimmy Perez’s ‘home’ in Shetland (from TV drama Shetland) to the lush landscape surrounding Morton Castle in Dumfries and Galloway, Scots have been sharing their own unique view of the world whilst they are staying home.

Since the national tourism organisation launched the campaign three weeks ago, the hashtag has been used around 2.5k times across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, creating a visual map of the country’s villages, towns and cities.

Popular posts include images of the coastline at Oban, a video of lawn mowing at lighthouse cottages on Orkney, the sunset from Gourock and a video from a lodge on the banks of Loch Ness.

Scottish residents are asked to take a picture of a view from their property and post it on social media using the hashtag #AWindowOnScotland and their location.

The campaign launched as day visits and staycationing are set to be the focus of Scottish tourism when restrictions are eased, as set out in the National Action Plan published by the Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group, chaired by VisitScotland.

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “We’re thrilled at the reaction to #AWindowOnScotland from residents and heartened that businesses are engaging with the campaign and using the opportunity to share their windows on Scotland with the world during this challenging time.

“The staycation market will be a key driver in the country’s economic recovery and the many wonderful views people have been sharing while they stay at home will surely be an incentive for many to travel when the time comes.

“The campaign is far from over and we’d encourage residents and businesses to continue posting their views, however they may look, as it is all Scotland, to help lift the spirits of those at home and abroad.”

The Big Houses in the Scottish Borders Group, which represents eleven of the finest historic houses, is among the organisations that are supporting the campaign.

Gillian Steele, Chair of Big Houses in the Scottish Borders, said: “VisitScotland’s #AWindowOnScotland campaign provides us with a great visual opportunity to continue to promote our Houses, their gardens and their wildlife from the same perspective as everyone at home.

“I don’t think people will necessarily forget we are here, but with us all looking out of our windows dreaming of that day when we can travel again, and indulge our passion for Scottish heritage, this campaign strikes a chord.

“I’m encouraging all the Big Houses to take part, and I hope between the eleven of us we will give visitors a reminder of how beautiful our Houses and gardens look this month.”