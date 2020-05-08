Nurses and midwives urged to add their fingerprint to “Nightingale’s Flame” project

A NEW campaign inspired by Florence Nightingale is to be launched on International Nurses Day later this month.

Known as The Lady with the Lamp, Nightingale is the inspiration for the display, which is an act of solidarity among nursers and midwives..

Staff at Edinburgh Napier’s School of Health & Social Care have created Nightingale’s Flame just as thousands of students across the UK answer the call to take up NHS placements during the current public health crisis.

Florence Nightingale is revered in nursing as an inspirational leader, influential campaigner and a pioneer in the use of data to inform decision-making.

Her May 12th birthday is celebrated every year as International Nurses Day, and it takes on extra significance this year on the 200th anniversary.

To mark this anniversary, the International Council of Nurses and World Health Organisation have declared 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

The new encourages all past, present and student nurses and midwives to add their fingerprint to Nightingale’s Flame.

With the project now adapted to work remotely, participants are asked to email a photo or scan of their fingerprint.

Each fingerprint will be added to the flame graphic, and at the end of the year the final image will be printed as a physical tribute, to be unveiled in December and displayed at the University.

Fingerprints can be sent in any colour, and participants can also opt to send their name or initials, home location and/or place of work to be added to a register.

Andrew Waddington, an Associate Lecturer in the School, said: “As we work through the Covid-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the role nurses and midwives have in keeping our healthcare system going.

“Nightingale’s Flame is being launched as an act of solidarity, a reminder that we each contribute a unique role while also reminding us that we sit together as part of a larger community.”