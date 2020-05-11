Innovative tours and experiences for tourists going to Mallorca

Mallorca is one of the most important tourist destinations for British holidaymakers. Coronavirus quarantines in dozens of countries worldwide have triggered visits to virtual travel systems. Through them we can visit the destinations of our dreams, almost as if we were there, but with the comfortable difference that it is not necessary to take a plane. But we all want to travel, and when that happens, travelers will want to experience the destination.

The tourism industry with hopes of great potential began to form in Mallorca around 100 years ago, to this day directly employing 200,000 people, one fifth of the population, and indirectly affecting 70 to 80 percent of the population. After opening the Gran Hotel in Palma in 1902 and establishing the Sociedad Fomento del Turismo – which is still active and the first in Spain of its kind – in 1905, tourism began to grow as an industry in Mallorca since the end of the First World War in 1918.

In the 1930s, many hotels such as the Mediterranean, Victoria and Formentor were opened, and the first were also in Pollensa, Sóller, Alcudia, Andratx, Calviá, Valldemossa, Deiá and Cala Rajada, as well as the first urbanization in Cala d’Or, Palmanova, Ca ‘ n Picafort, Alcanada or Ciudad Jardín. So, in 1933, 3,317 hotel beds and 30,000 tourists were counted.

Growth continued in the 1950s after disruption by the Civil War (1936-39), the outbreak of World War II (1939-45), and the postwar period, and that’s when mass tourism only began, after the 1959 Stabilization Plan, which devalued pesetas.

In the 1960s, in this way, hotel beds and tourist numbers doubled, until in 1974 growth stopped due to the oil crisis, which lasted until 1977 when another recovery period began. In the 1980s, growth continued to parallel the entry of Spain into the European Union, and in the 1990s the sky was liberalized from public monopolies, causing an upward trend that was emphasized by the emergence of 2000 low costs and the Internet until the financial crisis that began in 2008.

The Covid-19 pandemic will be a historical turning point for Mallorca in 2020, after five years ago where permissiveness of the authorities with vacation rentals triggered social unrest due to tourist boredom, when the same places entered this. However, this crisis is likely to subside in the coming months, opening up all opportunities in the tourism industry, both for Mallorca tourism service providers and tourists.

Post Covid Tours and Experiences in Mallorca

The best time to travel to Mallorca?

Undoubtedly, the best choice for visiting Mallorca and making use of everything to do and see on Mallorca is May, early June and September, because the weather on Mallorca is still very good but there are far fewer people. July and August are marked by being at their peak, but hey, we can't always choose. Traveling to Mallorca in winter also has charm, because it can find the most special corners on the island in a more personal way.

Party on Mallorca:

It is true that Mallorca has been marked in the past few years for being a famous place for partying, but from my point of view the best is that it has focused a bit on some of the city centers, so there are still very quiet areas in Mallorca.

If you are looking for parties in Mallorca, Magaluf and El Arenal, next to the center of Palma, are the main areas. Aren’t you interested in wine parties? Click-mallorca is created a new tour which is aimed to the post coronavirus holiday makers. The actual coronavirus is making them adapt many tours, and they have started with their popular wine tour. Before it was a bus tour with hotel pick up, a guide and a visit to 2 wine cellars with wine tasting included. Now it will be a virtual tour but with some differences compared to other tours. They want to promote it as a mix of offline and online tour.

A wine tour in Mallorca after the Coronavirus

As the tour is aimed to holiday makers in Mallorca, they will deliver the wine directly at their accommodation and then they will hold a live virtual tour so they can follow the wine expert suggestions and tasting with those wines delivered to the clients on the morning. Prices start at 30€ as depending on the number of people booking, the cheaper it will be. They believe it is different as it still retains the experience philosophy that they want to add to all the tours and the local aspect with local wines.

What makes the tour different is than rather to develop a wine virtual tour for any guest who is anywhere and can connect online, they address the tour to clients already in Mallorca and on holiday delivering directly the wine (which is local unique wine selected by a Michelin star sommelier) but doing the wine tasting on a virtual tour. They focus on the experience aspect of being in Mallorca and local wines.

In Mallorca there are a lot of interesting destinations but below I will present some of the best in my opinion:

Sa Foradada

To see the first sunset on Mallorca there is a unique and very famous place, Sa Foradada! This bar is ideal for watching the sunset on Mallorca, yes, come with the time to find a good place. The name Sa Foradada comes from the hole in the rock that you have just below in front of the sea.

Sóller

To get to Sóller, we have two options, do it via the toll tunnel in a few minutes or visit Sóller Harbor with its famous curves and views, for me the second option is worth doing at least once.

Es Caló del Moro

We advise you to go to one of the most beautiful beaches in Mallorca for everyone (general opinion), Es Caló del Moro. This is certainly a beautiful place but the problem is there is almost no space to put towels and it is usually crowded. But calm, post Corona, this beach is definitely not as busy as usual.

Playa del Mago

This bay is small, very beautiful, with incredible greenish blue water. Also, it’s very common for people to practice naked on this beach, so don’t be surprised when you arrive … but not everyone does it, everyone can be as they wish.

The tourism and travel sector have been the most affected and when the virus is over, it will be necessary to regain confidence to do tours, wait for airlines to return to operation, open borders and recover the hotels. The tour companies are starting to adapt their tours and experiences to social distancing and small groups, and this is a perfect example.