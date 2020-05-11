Mum reveals how she transformed her son’s old cot into cinema den for free

A MUM has revealed how she transformed her son’s old cot into a cosy cinema den for free.

Donna Leister, from Stirling, shared adorable photos of her son Dylan, 2, enjoying the new space after a kind neighbour helped her re-purpose the old bed.

The 34-year-old told how she used old bedding for the furnishings, as well as fitting a spare TV, to allow Dylan to watch his favourite films in style.

After the youngster grew out of his cot, Donna enlisted the help of neighbour John McDonald, 16, who constructed the frame from the old bed.

The result is the stunning snug that cost Donna nothing at all to create.

The online designer and editor took to social media to share John’s handiwork.

She posted pictures of the cot with the caption: “My little boys old cot. Some old covers, little TV and he now has his own little snug cinema.

“Frame and TV built by my very talented 16 year old neighbour.

“This is in my living room for his chill out time.”

Donna’s post has blown away social media users, racking up more than 5,000 likes online.

One woman wrote: “That is so cool.”

Another added: “So sweet, well done.”

And one user said: “What a talented young man your neighbour is well done.”

Speaking today, Donna said: “My little Dylan is mad for the toy story movies so now he has his own little cinema snug for whenever he wants to watch them all.

“I’m pretty shocked at the amount of people that have commented and liked it.

“I never thought it would go that far, I must admit though it is very cute and cosy.

“The boy that put it all together is very talented. He’s working on an outdoor playhouse for Dylan, he is amazing with woodwork.”