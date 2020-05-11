Online Bingo Allowed To Ease The Impact Of COVID-19

With one of the highest infection rates, the UK has been one of the worst affected countries in Europe. With both the health of its citizens and economy under fire.

Some say the UK Government took too long to react to the outbreak. By not closing public entertainment centers, and only advising against large gatherings, many have since argued that the Prime Minister’s lackluster response caused the general public to downplay the threat of Covid-19.

But when the situation became much clearer towards the end of March, social distancing rules were imposed, and the new regulations required bingo halls to close as well.

But as a boon to bingo business owners, they wouldn’t be requested to pay business rates for the rest of the financial year.

UK bingo operators respond by going online

Bongo’s Bingo was just one of the many operators who decided to take their bingo sessions online, with many other operators also joining in the rush to switch to internet gameplay.

For brands such as Gala Bingo, who have both an online and offline bingo presence, the transition was much swifter as they already have the required infrastructure in place.

And it wasn’t long before they began to offer free bingo games to over 65’s. A slice of the British demographic that was hit the hardest by the Covid virus.

BCG takes measures to protect gamblers

The Betting and Gaming Council (BCG) represents 90% of the gaming and betting industry, including Bingo, Casinos, and Betting Shops. Due to the outbreak, they decided to take action by voluntarily removing all TV and radio advertising during the lockdown, even though they estimated a 30% reduction in revenues.

BCG Chief Executive Michael Dugher explained how by removing all advertising on TV and radio, they hope other gaming companies, such as the UK Lotto, which accounts for 24% of all gambling in the UK, will also follow suit.

Norway closes bingo halls but allows online play

Similar to the UK, Norway is a country filled with avid bingo fans. Last year, one of the nation’s most-played gaming apps was Bingo Blitz, a free social online bingo game.

And it’s not just Bingo that’s popular in Norway. The online gambling industry in Norway is flourishing, and there are plenty of sites where players can get bingo and casino recommendations

Norskcasino.com is currently one of Google’s highest rated casino and game recommendation sites, with thousands of daily visitors and an editorial team with years of experience in the industry.

On Mach 12th, the Norwegian government decided to shut-down all sporting, voluntary, and cultural activities across the country. The goal was to help slow-down the impact of the virus.

But it didn’t take long for Norway’s gaming authority to decide that land-based bingo halls could offer online games, as long as they were linked to a land-based bingo hall.

The new rules allow bingo games to be offered between 10 AM-10 PM, and only one Bingo game can be run at a time.

Similar to the UK, the Norwegian government will also provide compensation to help bingo businesses hit by the lockdown. For Bingo halls, the grants can be used to help mitigate the lost revenue from ticket sales and bingo participation fees.

UK Gambling Commission bans credit cards for bettings

While the two countries have followed similar patterns facing the Covid-19 outbreak, the UKGC (the UK’s gambling regulatory body) followed through with its announcement in January that it plans to ban credit cards on all betting activities except charity lottery games.

From April 14th, the UK Gambling Commission declared that credit cards could longer be used for betting of any kind. The UKGC argued that their research points to the fact that over 10 million people gamble online in the UK, and up to 800,000 fund their accounts with a credit card.

Of those 800,000, they estimate around 175,000 are in financial distress from gambling-related harms, such as gambling addiction. A ban on credit cards will reduce the risk to gamblers by not allowing them to deposit with money they don’t have. The prohibition also extends to e-wallets, which can be funded with a credit card.

Neil McArthur, Chief Executive of the Gambling Commission, explained that the timing is vital, as data shows that the use of online gambling products such as video slots and virtual sports has increased, presumably because of the lockdown.