Airsoft Tactics: Choosing the Best Gun Type For Your Playstyle

Airsoft deals with intense gun-fight action under a short amount of playtime. Extreme adrenaline kicks in as plastic bullets fly in and out of the zone. From casual to competitive players, there is always fun in every field.

Every airsoft player knows that aside from skill, guns matter as well. From pistols to long-range sniper rifles, a weapon that matches your ability and preference dictates the flow of your game, read further below for some essential tips and advice you should consider in choosing the perfect weapon for beginners and experienced players.

Understanding Airsoft Guns

Airsoft guns are replicas of real counterparts shooting plastic pellets instead of bullets, these guns are naturally safer than the other but would still pose a threat if not handled properly. Moreover, understanding different types of firearms would broaden your perspective and further help you in choosing the best airsoft gun.

Currently, airsoft guns are powered by three sources: Spring-powered, Gas, and Electric. Some weapon types offer customization like scopes, attachments, and camouflages.

Spring Powered Weapons

Spring-powered weapons are common entry gun types most players would use. Generally reliable and bears decent firepower, these weapon types are also open to upgrades and modifications.

One significant advantage of spring-powered weapons is their durability to weather conditions and contains no batteries making it lighter and offers unlimited power source. However, take care in choosing these weapon types as they have lower life expectancy than other types and these weapons have to be manually cocked to every shot, bearing significant disadvantages to its semi-automatic and automatic counterparts.

Additionally, they produce loud firing sounds, so staying low in one place for long periods in time is close to impossible.

Gas Powered Weapons

Gas-powered weapons are intermediate variants that replace spring action to the compressed gas. These variations offer versatility and realistic firing experience in every play and differentiated into two types: Blowback and Non-blowback guns.

Blowback guns offer recoil and accurate trigger sensitivity, which makes playing more realistic by simulating real-life weapons as much as possible. Non-blowback arms, however, convert recoil and realism into more precise and powerful shots as well as lower gas consumption for maximum longevity in the field.

Although there are some considerations made before using these variants, take attention to the weather conditions of the field, colder climates may freeze gas canisters and cause malfunctions. Different states and countries have specific prohibitions on gun models and gas types used. Overall, gas-powered weapons are excellent choices for advanced matches under suitable conditions.

Electric Powered Weapons

These variants are one of the most popular choices in every airsoft play. These electrically powered weapons launch pellets 250 feet per second or more with a sufficient range of 100-200 feet. These guns are equipped with gearboxes that house particular piston and spring mechanisms, providing control and effectiveness against opponents.

Weapons like these work best for field gamers who prefer mid-range fights using semi-automatic or automatic rifles, these weapons produce little to no sound, durable in any condition, and open for modifications to suit your playstyle.

Be careful in using these weapons still, they offer these advantages in exchange of limited battery life, noticeable frame due to attached gearboxes as well as susceptibility to malfunction against wet conditions.

In conclusion, these weapon types work best if certain conditions are met as well as how you play in the field.

Position in the Field

Most of the time, you will be playing as a squad, and as a squad, you might designate roles to win the game. These roles are not official, although you may see yourself working better with your team by taking a different approach.

These are some roles you may partake depending on your playstyle, and two or more of you may have the same role preference.

Leader/Auxiliary

If you prefer to be in the front lines and getting as close as possible, then taking a leader approach might be suitable for you. Take rapid rifles with gas or electric components to take down opponents accurately and lead your squadmates in the field.

Support

Being a support means being able to unleash tons of pellets every second. Support players rely on “Spray and Pray” tactics. Recommended weapons are those with large ammo boxes and a high rate of fire, so a minigun or one with similar characteristics should work.

Sniper

Taking a far approach or taking someone out in long ranges is a sniper’s forte. Snipers use elevated and well-hidden covers to cripple defenses and provide protection to the front lines if you prefer this playstyle bringing a weapon that focuses on accuracy and range might do the trick.

Takeaway:

Winning an airsoft match means using your physical prowess and mental fortitude into full potential. Along with your skills, equipping yourself with a weapon that compliments your characteristics will surely make the match more fun and exciting.

Disclaimer: The UK has certain rules about purchasing imitation firearms. Criteria to do so can be found here.