Primo Aperitivo Keeps Spirits High During the UK’s First Stay-At-Home Boozy Brunch Event

DesignMyNight is launching the UK’s first Big Brunch Lock-In on Saturday 30th May to celebrate the incredible efforts of our NHS staff as well as giving us something fun to look forward to.

Tickets cost £35 and include a bottle of ready-to-serve cocktails, five exclusive brunch recipes from top British restaurants, 20% off your food and drink bill from participating restaurants once lockdown is lifted and entry to prize giveaways on social media. £5 from each ticket sold will be donated to the NHS. Additionally, Benny Blanco, one of the country’s best DJ’s, will be spinning the decks live for you to jam out in the comfort of your own home.

As no brunch is complete without the cocktails, DesignMyNight have teamed up with Primo Aperitivo Negroni and five other ready-to-serve drink brands to deliver your bottle of choice straight to your door. Handcrafted in Italy using the finest ingredients including a bespoke blend of dry gin, vermouth and bitter aperitif, Primo Aperitivo Negroni is a perfectly balanced cocktail layered with intense, deep, bittersweet notes and hints of citrus fruit. To enjoy, simply pour over ice into a rock glass and garnish with an orange wedge. Salute! Other drink brands include Cassidy’s Pharmacy, Tails Cocktails, Punch, Lollipop, and MAP Maison.

Soak up the cocktails with incredible brunch dishes like the award-winning banana bread sandwich from Darcie & May Green in London; KFC chicken and waffles from the Florist in Liverpool; choripan sandwich from Gaucho in Edinburgh; vegan banana and peanut butter samosas from the Florist in Bristol and gluten free pancakes with toasted hazelnuts and caramelised bananas` from Bourne & Hollingsworth in London.

Grab your housemates, choose your bottle of choice and purchase your tickets via: https://www.designmynight.com/uk/whats-on/brunch-event/big-lock-in-brunch

Tune into Facebook at 1pm on 30th May and raise a glass to the NHS like never before.