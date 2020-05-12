Shocking footage shows woman terrorised on her doorstep by gang of thugs

SHOCKING footage shows a woman terrorised on her doorstep by a group of five men.

The attack, which was caught on CCTV in Ilford, east London on Friday [8 May] saw the woman just make it inside before the thugs arrived and began battering her door.

As the footage begins, the woman is seen in the middle of the street, talking to someone in a car outside her house.

She looks down the road and spots the men approaching and quickly flees inside her home.

Seconds later, the men armed with weapons descend on her doorstep.

The first man runs and kicks at her door to try and break it open.

Meanwhile the others begin smashing up a car sitting on the driveway.

In the background, one of the men breaks the back widow of the car in the street, which quickly drives away.

The thugs continue stabbing at the car on the driveway before turning their attention to the house, shattering a front window.

Footage from another angle shows the attack more clearly, revealing that the gang managed to break the rear window of the woman’s car.

The clips end with the youths running off, leaving the trail of destruction behind.

The dramatic scene was uploaded to social media by a neighbour in a bid to catch the attackers.

The video has disturbed social media users.

Aziz Hoque wrote: “Something must have triggered these animals. Proper savage.”

@Ilfordresident1 added: “There’s something more to this than a random attack.”

And @cemtex1 said:” Animals, this can’t be a random attack. Surely there is more to it.”

Speaking today, the woman’s neighbour Frank Adams said: “My neighbours have said the footage should be shared to create awareness and in pursuit of the attackers.

“They’re fine but still in shock. I’ve not spoken to them since the attack.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police via 101, tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6172/8May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan said: “Police were called at approximately 18:00hrs on Friday, 8 May to reports of a group of people causing criminal damage to a car and residential property in Eton Road, Ilford.

“No reports of any injuries.

“Officers attended but the suspects had made off.”