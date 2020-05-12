Tips to Make the Most Out of Your Engagement Photography Session

Next to your wedding photos, your engagement photos will be some of your most cherished in all of your albums. It’s a chance to capture the love between you and your partner in a slightly less formal way. It’s also a great way to showcase some of your passions and favorite locations.

Since there is a little bit of pressure, especially if you’re using these photos to create a save the date, you’re probably hoping everything will come out perfectly. The good news is that you likely have a lot more control over how your photos turn out than you think you do. Make sure you’re getting the most out of your engagement photography session with these simple tips.

Find your perfect match

You’ve already found your life partner, now all you need to do is find the perfect photographer! Your photographer should be someone who understands your style and dynamics as a couple. For example, if you’re the kind of couple that’s considered quirky by your friends, find a photographer that won’t mind adding a bit of whimsy into your shoot and who will be flexible when fun, un-posed moments occur. It’s also important that the quality and artistic vision of their photos match your own.

Most photographers who are worth your time will have a website with their body of work. Go through all of their photos. If you like what you see, you may have a match. If there’s any doubt in your mind, keep looking! Take the time to have a phone conversation with your photographer. Getting to know them may make you feel less awkward on the day. If you can, it’s useful to use the same wedding photographer and engagement photographer because you’ll have a better idea of what to expect on the big day.

Catch the light just right

If you haven’t already purchased an engagement ring, you’re going to want to find one that catches the light just right. The brilliance and clarity of a ring can make a big difference in photographs. If you want a ring that will be impressive—not only in photos—and also won’t break the bank, look into lab created engagement rings.

According to the Gemological Institute of America, lab created diamonds and earth mined diamonds appear identical, and are composed of all the same elements. The only true difference is age and source. You can get a lab created diamond that scores much higher on the rubric in carat, cut, clarity, and color but is more affordable than inferior earth mined diamonds. Dazzle your fiancée and get a diamond that can really shine at your photography session.

Dress to impress

Obviously, since these pictures will be less formal than your wedding pictures, you want to dress closer to how you would usually dress for a nice date night. That being said, you will still want to accentuate all of your wonderful features so that the camera can capture their full beauty. Wearing eye makeup that is slightly more dramatic than your daily look may actually transfer very well digitally.

If you are doing your own makeup and don’t want to waste your time with the hassle of glue, try magnetic lashes that will really make your eyes pop. They’re easy to apply, and they’ll stay well adhered to your magnetic eyeliner. That way, there aren’t risks of noticeable glue lines or embarrassing gaps between your lashes.

Lastly, if you expect to pose near rivers or on rocky trails, be sure to bring a pair of sturdy, safe, and fashionable shoes that you’re comfortable being photographed in.