5 Steps to set up healthy routines while working from home

Working from home can offer many benefits – more control over your time and

schedule, ability to plan meals more effectively, and a reduction in time spent

commuting. But, it can also exacerbate other issues – for example, many people

who begin working from home, away from the office, can experience difficulty in

delineating “work time” from “personal time”.

However, if you set your mind to it, and spend a little time planning, you can

incorporate healthy routines into your work-from-home schedule with ease. Once

you put regular meditation and exercise into your calendar and incorporate

relaxing techniques into your flow throughout the day, there’s a good chance you

won’t even miss the office at all.

Relaxation

It can feel hard to come by, but genuine relaxation can provide wide-ranging

benefits. And you don’t need to set aside an hour or more to accomplish this –

which can often feel like a daunting task. Moments of relaxation are accessible

through natural products, breathing techniques, and essential oils. You just need to

know how to use them!

CBD, also known as hemp extract, is a natural, organic and gentle product that’s

becoming more and more popular on the wellness market, due to its versatility,

gentle effects, and beneficial properties.

Unlike cannabis, CBD Hemp Flower is non-psychoactive, meaning that it does not

create unwanted mental, emotional, or physical effects. You can expect no

symptoms of paranoia, nervousness, or even the experience of impairment. But,

many users report experiencing better sleep, clearer thought processes, and calm

that permeates their being in a very therapeutic way.

CBD is also available in a variety of forms, making it easy to incorporate into your

healthy lifestyle! CBD Capsules, hemp flower pre-rolls, CBD gummies, and infused

oils and lotions are all wonderful products that deliver the gentle, yet effective

benefits of CBD in the channel that’s best for you and your body.

Mindfulness

Meditation is a wonderful tool with which to cultivate self-awareness. Setting aside

just 10-20 minutes per day, to sit in a tranquil space and connect with self, can

reduce stress levels, promote healthy digestion, and deepen your sleep cycles.

Individuals from all walks of life have utilised meditation and mindfulness

techniques to connect with themselves, their communities, and enhance their well-

being.

Time spent focusing on the breath allows you to see what’s important – and let go

of what’s not. The daily grind of our fast-paced world can make it difficult to tell the

difference, wreaking havoc on the health of our bodies, minds, and spirits.

There are many resources for meditation available today, from books and courses

to apps and online webinars. And they are tailored to every schedule and lifestyle.

Whether you have just a few minutes or an hour to spend some time connecting

with your inner self, it will be time well spent.

Exercise

Sunshine, fresh air, and the energy of nature can be extremely powerful healing

properties for the mind, body, and spirit. Even if you don’t have much time in your

busy schedule, you can find ways to benefit. Just try eating your lunch outside, or

taking a short walk.

Regular cardiovascular engagement has been shown to improve the functioning of

multiple body systems. But, did you know that mental and emotional health also

see a marked improvement with regular exercise?

If you’re feeling stressed in the evenings, a short walk, or even sitting on the porch

and enjoying the sunset can make an incredibly positive impact on your mood. And

if you can spend a whole day outside, hiking or paddling, or just sitting in a field,

you can allow your emotions and your body systems some time to unwind.

Journaling and Self-Care

Another easy way to improve your overall health and well-being is to start a journal.

It can be anything from a list of dreams and goals to a reflection on what you’re

grateful for, or even a place to let out disappointments and frustrations safely. For

emotional health and stress relief, it is paramount to allow yourself to experience

the full range of your emotions, even the “negative” ones.

Pressuring yourself to “just get over it” or hold in your feelings creates a toxic

environment in your body and mind, and impacts the body’s natural ability to heal

itself. Try setting aside just 5-10 minutes every day to check in with yourself and ask

yourself how you’re feeling. Then, just observe what arises.

Your journal is a great place to allow your feelings to come out in their natural way,

whether it’s through drawing, doodling, free-writing, or making lists. You deserve

some time to be free of judgement and let your mind peacefully exist, just as it is.

Sleep

Sufficient rest is one of the simplest and most effective ways to support all of your

body’s systems. Many of your organs detoxify and regenerate themselves during

the night, so allowing the time for your body and mind to rest is imperative for

health and wellness.

Your mental and emotional well-being is also inextricably linked to sufficient, high-

quality sleep. Studies have shown that, over time, a lack of sleep can cause memory

issues, a lack of concentration, and an increased risk of depression and anxiety. It

also negatively impacts your immune system and can cause stress-related skin

issues like hives, increased redness, and hormone-related breakouts.

The solution? Make time for sleep! Set an alarm to remind yourself to start winding

down an hour or two before bedtime – preferably, without electronics. The blue

light in many electronic devices such as phones, tablets, and smart TVs can impair

your brain’s ability to wind down effectively. Set the mood for rest by spraying your

pillow with lavender essential oil, reducing the lighting, and connecting with your

breathing. Once you set up habits like these, your body and mind will respond with

gratitude!

At the end of the day, always remember that you are deserving of time and space

to reconnect with who you are. To allow the amazing mechanism that is your body

the nourishment and support it needs to keep you going.

The results will be far-reaching, gentle, and powerful. No matter where you start,

peace will be the result.