The evolution of sports psychology in the United Kingdom

Sport is an ever-evolving genre, with what passes for the norm today likely to be left lagging behind in just a few years’ time.

The point is perhaps most pertinent where training of athletes is concerned, with sport now harnessing many academic disciplines in the pursuit of success.

Modern sport is played in a vastly different environment from yesteryear, with media scrutiny, live betting and impatient fans amongst the pressure factors that athletes must deal with.

In an era where a single mistake could prove to be a financial disaster, it is little wonder that sports psychology has become an integral part of an athlete’s preparations.

A brief history of sports psychology

Sports psychology can be traced all the way back to the Ancient Greeks, although it didn’t really become a specialism until the 1920s.

However, academics in the United States and UK are credited with exploring the subject during the Victorian era, laying the foundations for what was to follow.

Studies into how exceptional athletes performed became commonplace from the 1920s onwards, helping to establish psychology as a subject that was intrinsically linked with sport.

Things were ramped up after World War II, with educational establishments in both the US and Russia at the forefront of sports psychology research.

Swinging sixties sparks sports psychology explosion

With results highlighting that sports psychology plays a big role in athletic performance, it was inevitable that many other countries sought to jump on the bandwagon.

Having played a role in the early studies of the subject, the UK was keen not to be left trailing behind by other countries.

The creation of the British Society of Sports Psychology in 1967 sparked huge growth in the sector and it has continued apace since then.

Now a formal part of the British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences (BASES) organisation, the Division of Psychology is widely recognised as one of the best of its type in the world.

Sports psychology in action

Many top-class organisations now use sports psychologists to try and maximise the performance of their athletes.

Dan Abrahams is a great example of this, having regularly worked for clubs in the Premier League and Championship during his 20-year career.

Abrahams creates bespoke psychology programmes to help individual athletes manage their stress levels more effectively and thus optimise their performance.

His efforts have been proven to work and highlight just how important sports psychology has become for every athlete competing in the 21st century.