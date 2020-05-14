Scotland’s first socially distanced Drive-In film screenings to launch this summer

SOCIALLY distanced drive-in film showings are set to go ahead across Scotland this summer.

Organisers itison announced a return this July with a new format suitable for the coronavirus lockdown.

The company are famed for their sell-out screenings of iconic films in matching locations such as Jaws by the sea at Troon and Top Gun at Edinburgh Airport.

The movie nights are set to continue with a range of new measures in place to ensure they are safe to attend.

Following in the footsteps of countries like Germany and South Korea, itison are bringing in ticket scanning through closed car windows and socially distanced toilet queues.

Customers can also enjoy street food takeaway from on-site caterers, in car quizzes and “Caraoke”.

Tickets will also be fully refundable should the event get cancelled or postponed.

There will also be a selection of tickets donated to NHS workers, who will be placed on a VIP guestlist.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison said: “We’ve been running Drive In since 2013 giving thousands of families magical memories, that’s needed now more than ever! We want to give people some hope and a fun thing to look forward to when it’s safe to do so.

“We also want to thank our incredible NHS key workers and will be donating tickets on a VIP guestlist for them to enjoy a well-deserved fun day out with their family and friends.

“Our world-class events team are working behind the scenes to plan our first ever socially distanced Drive In and one that is fun and feel good, because everyone needs a smile on their face right now!

“Of course, we’ll only launch when is safe to do so, hopefully we’ll see everyone in July!”