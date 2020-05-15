Add These Extra Sparks To Your Instagram Stories That Your Followers Will Love To Watch

Social Media has become an integral part of our lives. You are bound to have a presence on some of these platforms to stay connected with your friends and family. Some of the most popular social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

Instagram alone has more than a billion users every month on its platform, including 500 million active users who use Instagram Stories every day. Instagram stories are a great tool to build engagement and keep your presence alive on the platform.

Instagram offers a lot of cool features in their stories like stickers, polls, locations, and hashtags. These features allow you to exploit your creativity to the fullest and engagingly share your special moments.

If you want to create stories that your followers would love to watch, follow the below-mentioned tips –

Choose An Instagram Story Template

The very first step in creating a compelling Instagram story is to choose the best template that meets all your needs. Your template must resonate with the type of content that you share and the type of audience you have on the platform.

There are a lot of apps and websites that offer a free Instagram story template that you can edit and use directly for the Instagram app.

These pre-designed templates can save your lot of time and effort. All you have to do is place your text and other elements in the right place.

Use A Consistent Template

There are usually a lot of templates on these websites, you can pick a different template for every new Instagram story. But this can affect how your followers recognize your content in the future.

The best way to make your followers keep engaging with your content is to use a consistent template in your Instagram stories and posts.

You should spend enough time in picking the best template for your Instagram stories and save it in your bookmarks to use it for your future posts.

You can experiment with other elements like text size and stickers, but the whole essence of your template should be the same.

Use An Attractive Background And Text Color

Choosing the right color for your background or your text is not as easy as it may seem. In fact, there is a whole science behind this called the psychology of colors, which claims that different colors can encourage different emotions.

For instance, the blue color is associated with harmony, health, and peace, whereas the color red is associated with energy, drive, and power.

To select the colors for your Instagram story, you must be very clear about the kind of feeling you want your audience to associate with your content.

Choose Complementary Fonts

Though Instagram allows users to use a set of limited fonts in their stories, you can select and use your desired font in the pre-developed templates. Just like colors, fonts also play a vital role in altering the mood of your audience.

Some websites and apps also allow users to upload and use their own fonts while editing the template. This is a great way to showcase your creativity and keep your followers hooked with your content.

Use More Images And Videos Than Text

Instagram is a dedicated platform to share images and videos. People on Instagram are more likely to engage with visual content than others.

Reading a text and watching a video create two different types of experiences for users. Visual content is way more interesting than content with text.

If you visit an Instagram profile and see lots of text on the feed, it instantly leaves a dull impression. Similarly, when it comes to Instagram stories, visual content plays a vital role in building a strong engagement.

Use Amazing Instagram Stickers

Instagram offers lots of cool stickers so that you can create compelling stories that your followers will love to watch. These stickers can boost your engagement as they look absolutely impressive and leave your followers delighted.

Instagram also allows users to use other impressive features like location, GIF, hashtags, and polls. With so many options, you can exploit your creativity to the fullest and create compelling stories.

Instagram rolls out its update every once in a while with some fascinating features. You can look for new stickers in the next update and use them in your stories.

Make Your Stories More Engaging Than Informative

Instagram is definitely not a platform where people look for informative content. Instead, they want their feed full of captivating visual content that they can enjoy.

Make sure you do not sound boring to your followers, sharing too much information in your stories. You should focus more on creating thought-provoking visual content that is not just appealing but also encourages your followers to engage.

There are a lot of other places on the internet where your followers can find informative help they are seeking. Clearly, Instagram is not one of them. You must keep this in mind while creating your next story.

Create Short And Punchy Videos To Grab Attention

If you follow an influencer on Instagram, you may have noticed they post more videos than anything on their feed and stories. Despite being a photo-sharing app, Instagram has as many videos as photos because of the crazy amount of attention videos get on the platform.

The attention span of humans is continuously decreasing with time, so it becomes essential to capture the attention of your followers in the first few seconds. You can look for many video editor no watermark on the web where you can create and edit amazing videos.

To create thumb-stopping stories, create short and punchy videos that will make your followers stop and watch. Such videos are highly engaging and can help you stand out on Instagram.

These are some of the top tips to create amazing Instagram stories that your followers will love to watch. Creating visually appealing content is not as hard as it may seem. You can also seek some graphic design inspiration from other creators to create compelling content on Instagram.