How to develop a strong bond with your pet

The UK is a nation of pet lovers, with more than half the population keeping an animal of some kind.

Developing a bond between you and your animal is important in order to earn their respect ad facilitate a happy relationship.

Here are some tips on how to develop a strong bond.

Invest time

Having a pet is a full time commitment, you have to have the time and patience to properly look after one.

Many animals take a while to adjust to a new owner, so it’s important to give your pet the time it needs to warm up to you and not rush anything.

Set boundaries

In order to have a functional relationship between you and your pet, there have to be boundaries. This may be certain areas of your home they cannot enter or certain behaviours you do not wish for them to adopt, for example scratching furniture.

Dogs especially look to their pack leader for protection, so by asserting your dominance in this way you can be sure they recognise your leadership and in turn feel comforted by it

Socialise with other animals

A great way for you to get to know your pet’s personality is how they get on with others. Pet socialising activities such as puppy parties or group outings are also important for your animal’s development and should be encouraged.

Keep them stimulated

Allowing animals to become bored can lead to them becoming depressed and withdrawn. By keeping them stimulated with toys or walks, you will help keep their brains active.

Play is an important part of development for animals and humans alike and playing with your pets is a great way to bond.

Love

Lastly, but most obviously, lavish your pet with love and affection. Physical contact is very important in the animal kingdom, it allows animals to leave their scent and recognise you are one of their own.

Most animals just want to feel safe and protected. Providing an environment where they feel this will calm them and ensure you both get the most out of your relationship.