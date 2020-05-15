Why a big lottery payday is a dream for so many

We’ve all had that dream. You’re lying beside the pool, or on a beach, in some far-off location where the sun always shines and there are no sounds of screeching cars or sirens. You’ve got an exotic drink in your hand, and a gentle breeze is blowing to prevent you from getting too hot.

Sound like paradise? Well, that’s the image many people conjure in their minds when they imagine winning the lottery. For the vast majority of people who participate in the lottery, it’s nothing more than a pipe dream. But for a lucky few, that dream may just come true someday, and the small hope that it could be you is what keeps many people interested in playing each week.

There are so many ways to play and enjoy the lottery now. Gone are the days when the only way to play was to nip out to the local corner shop and buy your tickets, before huddling round the TV on a Saturday night to see the results. Now, the lottery can be enjoyed in an alternative way, by participating in bonus betting action by playing Irish Lotto at Paddy Power, allowing you to maximise your chances of getting a dream-like win.

But what is it that makes winning the lottery, or indeed winning a bet on the lottery, such a dream scenario for so many people? Let’s examine a few of the main things people think of when they dream of winning the lottery.

The luxury

We all love to treat ourselves now and then, and the idea of a big payday is so attractive because landing one would allow you to enjoy some goodies. Maybe it’s a dream holiday like we mentioned at the beginning, maybe it’s that new car you’ve had your eye on for a while, or maybe you could trade your cramped accommodation for a more salubrious home.

While most of us are unlikely to enjoy a massive windfall from playing the lottery, betting on the lottery gives you a better chance of winning smaller amounts for matching certain numbers, and this could still go a long way towards getting you that new phone or laptop that you need.

The security

For many, the dream of a lottery windfall represents the chance to put some money aside for a rainy day, and have a bit more comfort and security financially. If you are lucky enough to land a big win when betting on the lottery, it’s important not to splurge all your winnings in one go, as saving a portion of it could help set up a more secure future. This idea of having that nest egg to fall back on if needs be is a big part of why winning is such a dream.

The chance to make a difference

Another aspect of winning a large sum is that it would give you the chance to help those in less fortunate situations. In the past, many big winners have made an impact by donating large amounts to good causes, and helping those who are in need. A dream for many is to help those who haven’t had as many privileges, but unfortunately personal circumstances can mean it’s difficult to always be as generous as we would like. The dream of winning a hefty sum represents a chance to help others in a hugely meaningful way, and help brighten the lives of those less fortunate.