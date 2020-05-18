3 Post-Lockdown Holiday Possibilities

With Scotland taking a slightly more cautious approach to exiting lockdown than south of the border, the start of the ‘new normal’ everyone is talking about still seems far away.

And with those of us fortunate enough to be hale and hearty still adapting to family life largely spent indoors exclusively in each other’s company, it can be tough keeping kids from climbing the walls with no holidays on the immediate horizon.

However, one way to make everyone feel a bit more positive is to plan the brilliant break you’ll all take together once restrictions finally are lifted – have a lively debate and vote on the best option.

Stuck for ideas? These three post-lockdown holiday possibilities will get you started.

Staycation road trip

Since restrictions will likely be lifted closer to home first, what better time to rediscover Scottish spots you haven’t visited since you were wee, with a staycation road trip?

The Snow Road scenic trip lets you take in the best of the Cairngorms National Park and stunning spots like Royal Lochnagar whisky distillery, Cogarff Castle and Glenshee Ski Centre.

Alternatively, the Borders historic route takes you to romantic Gretna Green and on to Abbotsford, former home of Sir Walter Scott, and the Borders Textile Towerhouse, all via some stunning countryside.

Tip: When the time comes, check the AA Live Scotland Traffic News before you set off.

Iceland

We’re not talking the frozen food shop here – it has its positives but a trip there hardly constitutes a holiday (yet!).

The nation of Iceland has seemingly recovered from the pandemic faster than many of its neighbours and, while safety measures will remain in place, perhaps it’ll reopen relatively early for visitors.

There are lots of inspirational things to see and do in Iceland, including relaxing in gorgeous geothermal pools, spending time in elegant Reykjavik and taking in the wonderful waterfalls of the Westfjords.

Tip: browse the official Iceland tourism site for inspiration if you fancy finding out more.

French Alps

If your summer holiday has been paused indefinitely, taking an adrenaline-fuelled French Alps snowsports holiday this winter means you don’t have to wait til summer 2021 to get away for a well-deserved break.

You can choose between stunning resorts like Val d’Isere, Avoriaz, or Val Thorens, all of which offer amazing skiing for all levels of enthusiasts and lively apres-ski scenes with quality restaurants, bars and clubs aplenty.

Tip: Want a package winter sports holiday? Contact ski holiday experts NUCO Travel.

This triad of post-lockdown holiday possibilities should help start a dynamic family debate that’s a brief distraction from the news cycle and provides some much-needed motivation.

And once the winning holiday has been selected, start preparing to book it as soon as possible so that you can bag the best prices when circumstances allow.

Where are you headed on holiday when restrictions are lifted? Let us know in the comments section.