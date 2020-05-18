Cannabis oil: helpful to all?

We all know cannabis as a drug, but there is more to it. Besides the psychoactive substances in the plant, there are also elements that can be used to improve your well being. One of these elements is CBD, which is enriched with oil and can be consumed in food and drinks. Benefits to the cannabis oil are broad and in this article we will highlight a few examples of its use.

Improve your mental health

Do you cope with restlessness? Difficult to focus? When it comes to our brain, everyone of us have different challenges. Part of these feelings are based on cannabinoid receptors in the body, which are present in our bodies naturally as part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The cannabis oil influences these receptors and supports it. You can actually interpret its use as being an engine to the overall system. The oil thereby helps you to improve your balance, both physically and mentally.

Using cannabis oil as pain relief

If you are coping with pain, CBD could be a good option. It is proven that a combination of TCH and CBD helps the body to manage pain. For example, it is being used in the United Kingdom to treat MS pain. Further research is still being conducted to see the effect of CBD on other types of pain.

Treating acne

Acne is a common problem among many in their young adult years. Cannabis oil can help to reduce the inflammation in the body, resulting in better acne management. When you want to use the oil for this treatment, it is recommended to align this with your dermatologist.

Cancer treatment

Similar to reports on the use of cannabis to alleviate cancer pain and stress, CBD could potentially help cancer patients. For example, research is conducted in the field of cancer cell growth and the effect of CBD.

Neuroprotective properties

According to researchers, people with neurological disorders can also benefits from the use of cannabis oil. Benefits are observed in the brain signalling system, where it can help against epilepsy and sclerosis. Other long-term studies are being conducted as well. For example, a study that dives into Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer.

How can you use the oil?

The oil comes in different types. For example, cibdol.com is selling the product with olive oil and black cumin seed. Dependent on the way you consume it, you can decide on what tastes best. Besides the use of the oil in dishes, you can also decide to use it in smoothies and other drinks. On the Internet, you can find a wide variety of options with tips and tricks from users. Want to learn more about the types of oil, you can click here to learn more about Cibdol’s options.