Online Grocery Segment is Hot, Are You Monitoring Your Competition?

Online grocery sales have skyrocketed in this current situation, as have other categories. New leaders are emerging in the traditional retail sector and competition is increasing. Now is the time to monitor the online sales of your rivals.

Traditional retail giants such as Aldi, Costco, Kröger, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods and even others are investing heavily in online platforms to compete with Amazon.

Business Insider estimates that the current online wholesale grocery segment will grow from an estimated $ 51.4 million in 2020 to $ 117 million in 2023. Hence it is a viewing, monitoring and investing segment.

The segment is driven by some key benchmarks such as price comparison, shipping costs, customer feedback, advertising spend, and consumer mapping.

It is necessary to collect this data about your competence. It helps you conduct a detailed competitive audit, compare these benchmarks with yours, and take steps to become more competitive. Another major benefit of this data is the detailed information provided, which ensures that you effectively fit the discounts to ensure your online advertising, promotional campaigns and business success.

There are many technologies and software available to collect, group and analyze this data for decision making in easily understood formats such as Tableau, Power BI and Python. However, the important key is to use it in implementing specific tasks for improvement.

Here’s the dilemma: Many, if not most companies, model this flood of data coming to expert experts, such as actuaries, senior statisticians, data scientists, and data programmers, do not reconcile it, and understand it Present in a format for. Make it actionable. .

So how do we handle data comprehension problems? In the past, companies looked externally at advertising agencies, then at digital media agencies, which together with investigative agencies conducted focus groups, surveys in an endless search to determine consumer behaviors or preferences.

This has changed dramatically in the online world, as vast amounts of raw data are now available waiting to be converted for decision and action.

Your next big partner is no longer a digital media company Daniel Foley SEO Consultant, but rather data science companies that have this expertise and know how to transform this data and distribute it as decision panels, helping brands Like USA Sweets.

What are the characteristics of a good data science company? While this is not a simple feature checklist, some useful bookmarks would be:

The time it has taken to do business of the company. Early leaders are much more robust, mature and highly experienced in data modelling.

Types of customers served. A company serving the same customer or industry segment will understand their needs better, faster and with more insight.

Is it a well-oiled, disciplined, strong internal processes and teams with data scientists, tableaux and power BI specialists, or simply a group of people coming together? A structured unit is a better bet than a random group!

Location is not a key, virtual is a key element. But if you have a local presence, it always helps.

ROI Most data science companies operate in a retainer. Some will do this with a one-time project fee. In either approach, it is to assess how this commitment to additional sales or the prevention of sales loss or effective marketing is spent or better and profitable use of tools.

Period of engagement. This is an important factor because the results do not come immediately. Commitment to a medium and long term commitment is necessary to get the most out of data science companies.

Data science companies or agencies are the new power and catalyst to optimize your sales and bring your marketing expenses to an effective level. Your skill set is now an essential part of your resources and equipment. True to online and brick and mortar channels.