Top 8 Best Quadrocopters 2020

Today we will tell you about the top 10 best drones of 2020. The models from the most budgetary to the most expensive were in the top. All models presented in this review are tested by us on tests and have the best price-quality ratio.

We will consider the models in order of increasing price and functionality. All drones have a camera and broadcast the flight to the smartphone screen. The availability of other functions will depend on the cost of the model and manufacturer. In addition to the copters indicated in this top, there are several more worthy options. Write comments, ask questions. We will be happy to answer!

1st place – Quadcopter Syma X23W

The quadcopter Syma x23w is the very drone with which we recommend starting training in flights. It is ideal for use by both children and adults. Flying on this model, you will understand the control principle and will be ready for the transition to more advanced quadrocopters.

Our tests showed that Syma x23w is perfectly balanced and flies without any problems. He has installed a barometric sensor on board, which is responsible for maintaining the height. Also, you can easily connect your smartphone to the control panel, and watch the flight in real time, and then download the video and watch on the computer. Dimensions of the model allow you to fly even indoors. A single battery charge lasts about 7 minutes of flight. This is the standard time for models of this class and size.

2nd place – Quadcopter Syma X5UW-D

The Syma X5UW-D is an upgrade to the X5UW version. The letter D at the end of the name indicates the optical sensor that has recently appeared in Syma drones. This sensor provides additional safety during flights, and makes it more manageable. The rest of the drone has not changed. This is the same reliable and time-tested model with the basic functions that are inherent in budget quadrocopters. Altitude hold, FPV camera, auto take-off and auto-landing. The flight time declared by the manufacturer is about 7-8 minutes. The drone is perfect for flying outdoors in calm weather. We do not recommend flying indoors. Dimensions of the model, although not large, but do not allow you to confidently fly at home. Syma X5UW-D, deservedly gets into our top drones 2019, for its flight characteristics, price and functionality.

3rd place – Quadrocopter Aosenma SJ-S70W

The drone from Aosenma company falls on the 8th place in our rating. And this is not surprising. The fact is that in the price segment of $200- $300, the leading position on a par with Syma is held by copters of this brand. Excellent price-quality ratio, good flight characteristics and basic functions necessary for a comfortable flight. The camera can be released and raised during the flight from the control panel. The SJ-S70W is an excellent, large quadrocopter, with a GPS sensor on board. The size of the quadrocopter allows you to fly only on the street. Functionally, this is the most advanced quadrocopter from Aosenma in the form factor 350+. The “flying stool”, the popular name of the model SJ-S70W, is ideal for beginners and pilots who want to try large drones, let’s say DJI drones before buying. Onboard altitude retention sensor, FPV camera, GPS sensor.

4th place – Quadrocopter XIRO MINI

The compact and ultra-modern quadrocopter XIRO MINI took the honorable seventh place in the top. The ideal solution for all, without exception. Suitable for beginners, experienced pilots, travel. Excellent functionality, good camera, rich equipment, availability of spare parts, beautiful appearance, folding design and much more. For 2020, this model probably has no competitors. To better get acquainted with this drone, we recommend that you look at our review on the RCDROM channel. We are sure that you will appreciate all the features of this copter. XIRO MINI is piloted using a smartphone, interactive joysticks. The flight range is limited and is 100 meters. If you became the proud owner of a control panel for the Xiro Mini, then the flight range is already 500 meters. A review of this model with a remote control is also on our channel.

5th place – Quadcopter Hubsan Zino FPV GPS RTF

A novelty from the Hubsan company and the first full-fledged model with a three-axis suspension, apart from the old man H109S pro, which in fact is no longer needed and is not relevant for 2019. What interesting can Hubsan Zino offer us? A good camera with a three-axis gimbal that shoots 4K video. GPS module that provides stable flight, return to the take-off point and holding the quadrocopter at one point. Also, this drone can take beautiful panoramic shots and fly to points. Outwardly resembles a Mavic Pro and has a folding design. A bag for carrying is included with it, which is especially important if you are flying on vacation. Flight time approximately 20 minutes on one battery charge. You can watch the review on the Hubsan Zino quadrocopter on our channel.

6th place – Quadrocopter XIRO XPLORER 4K

In our opinion, this is the best quadrocopter within $500. An excellent camera, good equipment, excellent build quality and functionality leave direct competitors far behind. If you want to do professional video shooting and are not yet ready to give about 80 thousand rubles for DJI, then this is your choice. Take the XIRO 4K with you on a journey and record beautiful bird’s-eye shots. To conveniently transport the copter, a special backpack for the XIRO is provided, which costs only about $200-$300. The backpack is made very soundly and comfortably hangs on the back. The main advantages of Xiro 4K: Excellent 4K camera, GPS module, flight time on a single charge up to 20 minutes, altitude retention, point retention, following an object, flying by points, returning home.

7th place – Quadrocopter DJI Mavic AIR

Compact baby from the company DJI. Hit of the season 2019and 2020. Perfectly balanced drone in all respects. An excellent camera and a bunch of useful and interesting chips when shooting videos and photos. There are sensors that warn of approaching objects on the way. DJI Mavic AIR comes in a basic version with a remote control and one battery and in a combo version. The combo version, in addition to minor bonuses, has a bag for carrying the copter, two more additional batteries, spare parts, and a module for charging several batteries. It’s more profitable to take a combo version right away. It will come out cheaper than taking all the extra accessories and batteries. In our store there are drones in both trim levels. DJI Mavic AIR is by far the best compact quadrocopter on the market in all respects!

8th place – Quadrocopter DJI Mavic PRO

If your task is to get the best video quality and flight range up to 7000 meters, then your choice should undoubtedly stop at DJI quadrocopters. If above all you need the drone to be compact and foldable – your choice is DJI Mavic PRO.

Listing all the features and capabilities of this drone will take a couple of hours. Therefore, we will briefly describe what it can. It can do everything. You are limited only by your imagination and ideas.

Technically, the Mavic PRO is equipped to the maximum. It is the best folding drone to date, not counting the Mavik pro 2 version. On board is an excellent camera that takes impressive photos and video in 4K format.

Sensors from all sides notify you of approaching objects (trees, walls, mountains and so on).

Sensors from all sides notify you of approaching objects (trees, walls, mountains and so on).

The software is intuitive and makes it easy to manage all functions on the fly. By tradition, DJI offers, in the stern of the basic version also advanced. Recall that buying a combo version is of course more profitable than all separately. Thousands of flight enthusiasts have already appreciated the capabilities of the Mavic PRO, and your time has come.

Preparing our top 8 quadrocopters, we based on our experience in operating a large number of drone models. Recently, there are more and more obscure manufacturers who fill up the shelves with various clones and low-quality models. In order not to make a mistake in choosing a model, we will be happy to tell you about the quadcopters that interest you and advise you on what to choose if you have not decided yet.