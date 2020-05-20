What are the best cheap franchises to invest in in 2020?

Franchises are a fantastic way to invest in new businesses, and across the UK there are countless opportunities in many industries. They don’t have to be too expensive either, because there are cheap franchises out there that can offer an incredible return on your investment.

Low-cost franchise opportunities get snapped up quickly. To help you decide which one might be best for you, we have compiled this list of the best cheap franchises to invest in in 2020!

Low-cost franchises

You won’t find any free franchise opportunities out there, but you will find plenty of low-cost franchises for sale.

Before we jump into the details though, let’s make sure we’re up to speed on what a low-cost franchise actually is. A franchise is a business model that’s proven to be successful and is essentially licensed out. A franchisee purchases the licence and then sets up their business based on the existing brand.

Franchises are a great way to make the most of a tried and tested business model and to replicate it in a new location with a new customer base. While the most in-demand and well-known franchises can cost a lot to purchase, there are many lesser-known, lower-cost franchises that can be invested in too.

These low-cost franchises, while carrying more risk than a more established brand, have the potential to be a better long-term investment. If the business is run well, you stand to make a profit on your initial investment.

Here are our top picks for the best low-cost franchises in 2020.

Tutortoo

If you’re on the lookout for a low-cost franchise that can also help give back to the community, then you might want to consider investing in Tutortoo.

You get to work from home as you offer online tutoring services, or you can establish tutoring clubs and small tutoring communities in your local area. Tutortoo offers unrivalled tutoring with a focus on children with special needs. There are few other tutoring companies with that focus, ensuring there are lots of potential clients waiting to be tutored.

My Secret Fairy

Get a head start in the cleaning industry by purchasing a franchise with the new company, My Secret Fairy. You set up a cleaning business, which can be run either full or part-time, offering you excellent flexibility.

You’ll have a fantastic pool of clients to work with as you offer a contemporary cleaning service with a difference for homes across the country.

The Gourmet Hog Roast Company

Join a catering franchise by buying into the Gourmet Hog Roast Company. This excellent catering service is aiming big, as they plan to become the largest hog roast caterer in the country.

You don’t even need any prior catering experience, as you receive all the training necessary to organise the hog roasts yourself. You’ll learn how to find the right chefs, the right equipment and most importantly of all, you’ll get the company’s delicious hog roast recipes and access to their clientele lists.

Chips Away

With a low-cost investment needed to get things started, Chips Away is the perfect franchise for anyone looking to break into a niche section of the auto repair industry. Chips Away is a well-known roving repair company that focuses on fixing scratches and dents in the bodywork of cars.

Chips Away receive millions of enquiries every year and these are all passed onto their franchisees. You’ll need a little auto repair experience for this one and a love of cars, but you’ll be able to quickly turn a profit on the low upfront cost of buying into Chips Away as there is always a demand for business in this industry.

Puncture Safe

If cars are your thing, then take a look at investing in a Puncture Safe franchise. This relatively new business opportunity offers you the chance to be a part of a revolutionary new tyre technology that helps to prevent punctures.

You can invest in a variety of techniques, with franchises costing just a few thousand pounds upfront. You can set up a Puncture Face installation centre or become a service and repair franchise, amongst many other options.

Autosmart

Keeping with cars, an investment in Autosmart will open up the automobile cleaning industry to you. Autosmart is a supplier of high-quality cleaning products and has been selling these products since 1979.

Autosmart charges just a low cost to be a part of the company and to open a franchise, but the potential return on your investment is huge given how established they are across the United Kingdom.

Clear Brew

If beer is your thing, then don’t miss out on investing in Clear Brew when you’re scouring franchise finder websites for opportunities.

Specifically, Clear Brew focuses on cleaning beer lines, and you’ll be surprised at how many opportunities there are out there for this. With an excellent cleaning product that offers an exceptionally hygienic clearout of beer lines in pubs or restaurants, their popularity as a company is only growing across the country.