Workflo Solutions strikes strategic alliance partnership with Konica Minolta

One of the global leaders in revolutionising the ‘workplace of the future’ has forged a strategic partnership with rapidly-expanding West Lothian-headquartered Workflo Solutions, the outsourced document management and IT support service specialist.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Limited has been at the forefront of printing technology innovation for many years but is now adapting as a leading provider of high-quality enterprise-level IT solutions by using AI, robotics, cloud and mobility technologies to improve efficiencies and heighten IT security.

Its global heritage stretches across 49 countries and focuses on manufacturing business and industrial imaging products, which includes copiers, laser printers, multi-functional peripherals and digital print systems for the production printing market.

Konica Minolta’s expansive approach to reshaping best business practice is driven, in part, by forging strategic alliance partnerships with similar businesses that adhere to a principle of strong innovation and a customer-centric focus, as Michael Field, managing director, Workflo Solutions explains;

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Konica Minolta UK. Having supplied its equipment to our customers, under a branded product, for thirteen years, we know that the quality of their technology is second to none.

“Given the recent growth of our own business, and our evolution into a more holistic provision of document management and IT solutions, we felt that the level of support available from the non-direct channel was insufficient to our needs. Our businesses are closely aligned in a number of areas, not least in our joint ambition to provide bespoke workplace automation using the most advanced and disruptive technologies available. This is about the passion of two strong market leaders looking at ways to advance and innovate together.”

Konica Minolta’s Business Unit Leader for Channel Partners, Cameron Mitchell, believes that the partnership with Workflo Solutions will build an understanding of the organisation’s portfolio of services across Workflo’s client base.

Moreover, he is delighted to have forged a relationship with a company headquartered in Scotland which shares a similar vision and philosophy.

“We recently launched a programme to find a small number of new partners in key geographic areas, but it can be a challenge to find a Partner where the chemistry and inter-personal relationship is just as important as the business model. When I met Michael, I was struck not only by his energy and enthusiasm, but by his business strategy of integrating ‘adjacent technologies’ as part of the Workflo Solutions’ offering.

It is well known that people are printing less and less these days, so by adapting and responding to these changes, visionaries like Michael look well beyond the scope of their traditional service offering. It brings in more clients and provides them with peace of mind too that they are working with a market leader that will not hesitate to take on board transformational ideas that add intrinsic value.”

Konica Minolta’s Channel Partner Program is globally renowned for being one of the IT industry’s ‘flagship’ support services. It assists its partners through marketing support, services and education and through partners who can access co-branded materials and leverage a wealth of marketing assets for their websites, emails, branding and lead generation efforts.