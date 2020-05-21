Should you use a VPN in Sweden? Here’s why the answer is “Yes”

Sweden is known worldwide as one of the pioneers when it comes to offering digital freedom to its residents. Thus, if you are living here, you can rest assured that your privacy is respected in every possible way.

Yet, even this country’s strong privacy-protecting laws in place, there’s also a “darker” side, which is why taking your privacy into your own hands by using a VPN seems like an excellent idea.

Moreover, if you would also want to access websites that are not available in Sweden, we, once again, recommend you to use a VPN.

But let’s get deeper into why using a VPN is a great choice when you are a resident in Sweden.

Why use a VPN?

First things first, let’s make sure that you understand what a VPN is.

VPN represents a Virtual Private Network that allows you to create a secure connection with the Internet. How can it help? In many ways, from helping you remain anonymous online by hiding your real location to helping you prevent spying and cyberattacks and allowing you to freely browse the Internet by allowing you to access websites from anywhere in the world. Although it may sound very complicated, we assure you that you don’t need to be a technical wizard to use a VPN.

Now, let’s understand how using a VPN can help you as a Swedish citizen.

Well, as we’ve mentioned above, Sweden has some powerful privacy-protecting laws in place. Yet, what it is less known is that the country is still cooperating with the 5-Eyes Alliance. Now, the 5-Eyes Alliance has always been shrouded in secrecy, which is also why you can’t find too much information about it online. But, what we do know is that these intelligence alliances might be endangering our online privacy.

Moreover, due to the country’s problem with digital piracy, your traffic, and personal data may still be logged by ISPs. However, by using a VPN, you may be able to protect your online activity and personal data better as it is a high-end encryption solution.

Apart from privacy matters, there is also one more reason why Swedish citizens may find using a VPN an excellent idea: unblocking media streaming services from all around the world. The VPN conceals your real location and makes your device appear as if you are in another country by your choice. This way, you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows and series on these streaming services even if they are not available in Sweden.

Is it legal to use a VPN?

You may associate hiding your location online with shady or illegal activity. Yet, the truth is that the Swedish government doesn’t have a problem with its citizens using VPNs.

While other countries around the world may restrict their citizens’ freedom online, Sweden is not one of them. Therefore, you won’t be facing any legal problems by protecting your privacy online by using a VPN.

However, it should go without saying that using a VPN for illegal activities is wrong and will have legal consequences if the authorities catch you.