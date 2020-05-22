Top Adventure-Themed Slots to Consider Playing

Slot machines have taken a big leap from its origins. Back in the 1800s, the only kind of symbols you would see in slot machines were fruits. Now, there are movie-themed slots, multi-grid slots, and so much more free slots no download.

Today, we will visit the top adventure-themed slots ever created. Some of these spawned from existing book titles, while some are original creations of the developers.

Adventure-themed slots usually cover the genre of looking for gold or travelling—they remind us of the endless possibilities of roaming the vast world, and what treasures wait for us if we are only brave enough to explore.

The Epic Journey by Quickspin

The Epic Journey is a multigrid slot from QuickSpin. It has three separate grids, all of which are 5×4. The storyline takes you to a volcano where you can find treasures. The great thing about this slot is that you only have to bet once, but this bet accounts for all the possible wins in the three grids.

The slot features are:

Wild – two to three wilds trigger the volcano wild, which is an expanded wild symbol.

Pick Me – choose one rune from a set of three and trigger a bonus round.

The slot machine is packed with several bonus rounds, and the one you trigger now may be different from the next ones.

The Elf Wars by RealTime Gaming

The Elf Wars is a fantasy adventure slot with a 5×3 grid. The slot has 50 pay lines, and it features an Evil Rudolph waging war against Santa.

There are two wild symbols in the game, and you can get lucky enough to win free spins plus re-spins in the base game.

The feature bonus rounds are

Santa Strikes Back

Jackpot Spins

Rudolph’s Revenge

Rudolph’s Rampage

The slot machine also offers a random prize that you can win if you spin did not yield a win.

Gonzo’s Quest by NetEnt

An award-winning slot, Gonzo’s Quest follows a treasure hunter in what seems to be the Mayan ruins. Gonzo’s Quest is a 5×3 slot machine that has 20 pay lines.

Here are the game features:

Free Fall – you need three of this symbol to activate ten free falls or free spins.

Wild – substitutes for all symbols.

One of the great features of the game is the avalanche. Whenever you make a winning combo, the symbols that comprise the combo get replaced with new ones. At no extra cost to you, these unique symbols can form new winning combos.

Jack and the Beanstalk by NetEnt

Another masterpiece by NetEnt, this one follows the classic hero, Jack, as he climbs up the beanstalk and steals from the giant.

Here are the game features:

Scatter – win ten free spins after landing three of it anywhere on the grid.

Wild – a block that substitutes for all symbols except the scatter and the key; this is a walking wild that moves from one reel to the other on every spin until it disappears.

Key – the key unlocks bonus games, and it only appears on the fifth reel.

The slot machine also has a 1,000x jackpot, and you can win it if you land a 5-symbol combo of Jack.

Avalon II by Microgaming

Avalon 2 is a sequel to the original. This one sits on a 5×3 grid with 243 bet ways. The highest payout in the game is 100,000 coins, and its RTP is 95.92%.

The game has a medieval storyline and theme, which resembles the story of King Arthur. It is packed with so many features and symbols.

The game has wild, scatter, bonus rounds, free spins, and random prizes during the based game. The Lady of the Lake is an expanding wild, but it only expands on reel number 3.

What you need to look forward to in the game is the Choose Your Path bonus where you get to choose how you want to play your bonus round.

Book of Dead by Play’N GO

This is by far one of the most popular slot machines in the world. It takes you to the realm of Egyptian mythology, where your goal is to find the fabled Book of Dead.

The Book of Dead is the wild, and it is also the scatter symbol. It substitutes for all symbols, and it can also trigger the bonus round.

The slot machine sits on a 5×3 grid, with an RTP of 94.25%. It has a high variance, but it pays well. It also has a gamble feature which can help you double your win. What you want to wait for in this game is the random wild. It expands on the whole reel and can cover the entire grid with only one symbol.

The maximum prize you can win here is 5,000 coins, and you can get this if you manage to land a 5-symbol combo of the explorer/archaeologist.

Alice Adventure by iSoftBet

This game is based on the timeless classic, Alice in Wonderland. It is a 5-reel slot with 30 pay lines. In it, you will spin symbols found in the story such as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, and more.

Here are the game features:

Alice – she is the wild symbol that replaces all others except the bonus and the scatter symbols. It comes with multiplier values up to 5x your normal win.

Cheshire Cat – this is the scatter symbol that awards coins. All coin prizes are multiplied by our total bet.

Drink Me – this is the bonus symbol that triggers the Alice Bonus feature. In it, you will get anywhere between 5 and 15 free spins.

You can re-trigger the free spins bonus during the free spins round.

Summary

All these titles are free slots. Yes, you can play them for free even if they have real cash counterparts. All you have to do is to look for a demo version and launch that demo from your browser. These free slot machines are server-based, so you cannot install them. You need to be online to be able to access them.