107th Birthday party for amidst the COVID-19 Lockdown

Birthdays are special occasions, and every single day we get to live is an unmatched gift. The world has seen a lot of evil during the past couple of months. As countries are easing the lockdowns, the world could use some good news now.

A lady in Scotland just celebrated her 107th birthday recently. She is currently the oldest human alive in the UK. If you come to think of it, she lived through a whole century! This virus is not her first, and she seemed to live through it quite well.

Ellen

Ellen Gardner lives in Glasgow. She is living in a facility and seems to like it as opposed to some other senior citizens who prefer to live with their families. She is well-known in her locality, and the whole town celebrated her birthday during the Lockdown.

The party had cakes from McGhee’s the Bakers, flowers from the local shops, music performances, and gifts from the neighborhood. The birthday festivities were held, taking all the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Ellen had a visit from her son, who saw her from a distance. He was thrilled to see her mom among the people who adore her. He asked the staff of the facility to give a message through to his century-old mother. The staff was kind enough to do this and to send him the picture of Ellen roaming around in the facility’s nursery.

Her Story is not Yet Finished.

Ellen is living without her husband since 1970. Her husband died of cancer, but Ellen did not give up on life. Ellen gets visits from her son regularly but enjoys the company of the facility staff. The staff has reported that Ellen is remarkable for her age. She can do a lot of physical activity than other people who live this long.

Ellen has shown incredible signs of sanity during her time at the facility.

Her family plans to encourage her to live out the rest of her days as joyfully as possible. The staff of the facility informed that she is friendly with everyone at the facility.

What To Look Forward To

The pandemic has had its impact on the world. The world took a hit, but now it is ready to restart again. By taking the example of Ellen, we should start focusing on the positives in life. Ellen and the people of Glasgow are the perfect examples of finding little joys in hardships and remembering to celebrate events.

As John Krasinski’s popular show nowadays, we ought to find the good news around the world and share it with everyone. Positivity is best spread to others rather than kept to ourselves alone. Let us be more like Ellen.