Charity issues warning over lockdown drinking habits

One in four drinkers in Scotland are drinking more since lockdown began, according to new research.

The study from independent alcohol education charity, Drinkaware, found that 10% of drinkers in Scotland have had their first drink earlier in the day since the start of lockdown.

The research also found that and the same number have had a drink in secret or covered up the fact they are having a drink since lockdown began.

The study also found one in four say they are drinking on days they wouldn’t usually since the start of lockdown.

As lockdown continues, Drinkaware is warning that thousands could emerge with risky drinking habits.

The charity is urging Scots to use the lockdown to take control of their health and wellbeing.

Drinkaware CEO, Elaine Hindal, says: “It appears that as lockdown continues, many are drinking more. And problematic drinking habits like drinking earlier in the day and secretive drinking can lead to serious health issues for many people.

“With this new normal set to go on for a few more months, thousands could be in danger of establishing a variety of ingrained and hard-to-break drinking habits that could have an impact on their health – both physical and mental. Now is the ideal time to take control of how much we’re drinking for our wellbeing.”

“What’s more, is that we know people tend to underestimate how much they drink. And this is even more likely during lockdown.

“The measures we get in pubs, bars and restaurants are poured with precision, whereas at home, we’re unlikely to pour spirits in measures of 25ml or ensure we stop at 125ml to measure a small glass of wine.

“Yet doing this is crucial to help us moderate our drinking and staying within the low risk guidelines of 14 units a week.”