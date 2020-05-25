New pop-up hub for foodies launches in Edinburgh

A MORNINGSIDE street corner has been transformed into a community hub for Edinburgh foodies to enjoy street food, cocktails and craft ale in the comfort and safety of their own home.

The ‘McLarens Market Corner’ experience on Morningside Road brings together a collection of pop-up Edinburgh restaurants and bars in one location.

They include a selection of food and drink from Cold Town House, The Huxley and Copper Blossom on George Street.

The venue is offering a £20 per person Meal Club to diners which is a pre-ordered three-course set menu that changes weekly.

Previous offerings have included everything from antipasti platters to local roe venison, pancetta bolognese and Rolo brownies.

There is also a ‘Do It Yourself’ menu includes pizza dough kits serving two to four people.

Takeaway draught Cold Town Beer and cocktails created by mixologists at Copper Blossom are also up for grabs, including special summer frosés and Porn Star Martinis.

People can order and pay for a selection of cocktails and beer on the day between 12pm and 8pm, while collecting their food and take it home with them to enjoy.

The venue is ensuring they adhere to social distancing, with staff wearing PPE at all times.

Owner of Signature Group, Nic Wood, said: “We’re really excited be bringing our innovative new home dining concept to the Morningside community and to foodies across the capital.

“We’ve had to get creative and adapt to the new social distancing rules. We think McLarens Market Corner offers people a fun way to pick up a range of fine dining menus, street food, cocktails and craft ale all in one handy location.

“We’ve worked hard to take what we think is some of Signature Group’s best food and drink and bring it into the homes of our customers.

“We cannot thank the local community enough for their support and enthusiasm that has allowed us to begin finding our new normal.

“McLarens has been a hub for the local Morningside community since we opened in March and we look forward to continuing that role going forward.”