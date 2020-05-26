3 Basic steps for the injection mould process

Injection molding is a common manufacturing process for many reasons. It has proven particularly valuable to those in the consumer product development sector, as plastics are a key component of many consumer products, and qmolding.com injection molding is one of the best ways to make plastics. Let’s take a quick look at the three main stages of the injection molding process, then discuss the pros and cons of the process.

· Injection molding process, basic step 1: product design

Design is one of the most important aspects of the production process, as it is the first opportunity to avoid costly mistakes at a later time. (Of course, determining if you have a good idea first is also important, but here’s more.) There are many design goals: function, aesthetics, build ability, assembly, etc. Good design is what takes goals to a satisfactory level, but it can take a lot of creativity to get there. The product is often designed with a Computer Aided Design (CAD) program, such as SolidWorks. Mastering the CAD program is vital because it allows for faster iteration and more accurate prototyping if necessary.

Some specific ways to avoid costly mistakes during the product design process are to plan a uniform wall thickness whenever possible and gradually move from one fish to another when thickness changes cannot be avoided. It is also important to avoid design limitations, such as corners at 90 ° or less. (Find out more about injection molding errors here.)

Some specific design considerations and avoiding costly mistakes during the product design process are important aspects that qualified design engineers must address when creating solutions for complex projects.

· Injection molding process, basic step 2: mold design

After testing a similar design and programming it to increase production, the mold (or mold) should be designed to make injection molds. Molds are generally made from these types of metals:

Hardened steel – Generally the most expensive material for a die and generally the most durable (which can lower the unit price). This makes hardened steel a good choice for materials from which hundreds of thousands will be produced.

Reinforced Steel – Many cycles do not last as long as hardened steel is cheaper to manufacture.

Aluminum – no longer used in single-hole prototype tools when a relatively small number of parts are required for testing. Once the injection molded parts of this tool are tested and approved, a multi-cavity steel production tool is produced. Thousands of parts can be obtained from an aluminum tool, but are generally used in smaller quantities.

Copper and Beryllium Alloys – Generally used in mold areas that require rapid heat dissipation or where heat outages are concentrated.

As with general product design, model design is another opportunity to avoid defects during the injection molding services. We have already written about the top ten flaws in injection molding and how to avoid mistakes in injection molding, but here are some examples of how bad mold design can be a costly mistake:

There is no correct eraser design – it indicates the angle at which the finished product is removed from the mold. Insufficient gums can cause expulsion problems, which costs a lot of time and money.

Doors are misplaced or misclassified: doors are holes in a mold through which a thermostat or thermoplastic material is injected. Each one will leave a mark (scar), which can create aesthetic or functional problems if it is not placed correctly.

The number of parts (cycles) required, as well as the materials to be manufactured, will help advance the decision-making process on how and with which materials the template will be created.

A team of qualified design engineers will be able to brainstorm, design and promote a variety of solutions to meet the specific complexities of a particular project.

· Injection molding process, basic step 3: manufacturing process

When the product is properly designed, certified, and shaped, it’s time to start the actual manufacturing! Below are the basic concepts of injection molding …

The thermostat or thermoplastic materials are transported in granule form by the hopper to a heating cylinder. (Learn more about the differences between plastics in our plastics cycle.) Plastics are heated to a predetermined temperature and operated with a large screw through the door (doors) and into the mold.

Once the mold is filled, the screw will remain in place to apply the proper pressure during a predetermined cooling period. At this point, the screw is removed, the mold is opened, and the part is ejected. The doors will be cut or removed automatically. This cycle will repeat over and over and can be used to create hundreds of thousands of parts in a relatively short period of time.

