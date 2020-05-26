Queen of the South defender Scott Mercer spells out the harsh reality facing Scottish footballers amid the Covid-19 crisis

SCOTT MERCER at least has somewhere to drown his sorrows after knocking up a bar in his back garden.

And the defender admits he may need to turn to his landscaping skills on a full-time basis if the Queen of the South’s clear-out is confirmed.

The Dumfries outfit are expected to axe all-but three of their first-team squad amid the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis, with only talisman Stephen Dobbie, Kevin Holt and Jack Leighfield set to survive the cull.

It is understood players’ union PFA Scotland remain in dialogue with Queens regarding the decision and no official announcement has been made by the club. But, sensibly, Mercer is already looking to the future and is scouring the job market.

The 24-year-old said: “I’ve been touching up my CV and getting ready to look for other opportunities.

“I’m a qualified personal trainer so that’s something I’ve got in my back pocket but, with the social distancing in place, it’s a bit of a nightmare to restart that business.

“I’ve just had to rely on looking for jobs landscaping, working in warehouses or helping out as a delivery driver.

“There are just no other options out there and it’s a bit of a free-for-all.

“I think almost the whole Championship is going to be in the same position if clubs decide to go down this route [releasing players].”

Indeed, Mercer’s Twitter account has become something of a showcase for his handyman skills, posting pictures of his newly landscaped garden, complete with bespoke benches, turf and a home-made bar.

He added: “I’ve been getting up in the morning and saying to myself ‘I can’t spend another day doing nothing!’ I’m going out for a run and staying fit but that only keeps you busy for an hour and if you do a lot more then you’ll burn out.

“I’ve got a mate who works as a machinist and he dropped off a load of wood and I just started thinking of things to build.

“The bar is bittersweet. It’s decent looking but just makes you want to drink more – and I’m trying to look after myself in case I can find a club!”

The irony for Mercer is that, having impressed sufficiently with East Fife to earn a move to full-time football with Queens in 2017, he reckons the situation would be more manageable if he were still part-time.

And he has revealed that his pal Michael Paton, also on the books at Queens, is facing a similarly stark dilemma.

He continued: “It’s probably easier for part-time players right now because they are likely to have a job outside their football. They will still have potential sources of income.

“Whereas if you are playing full-time then when that income gets cut you have absolutely nothing.

“You just end up scrambling for anything you can get because the bills don’t stop coming in.

“I’m really close with Michael Paton and we’re constantly talking – his missus is getting annoyed about how much we phone each other – and he’s in the exact same boat. It’s a case of ‘what have you applied for?’ and ‘what are we going to do?’

“Anyone who gets laid off their work panics. Footballers are no different.”