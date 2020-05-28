Key Promotions Underpin Gilson Gray Covid Support

Gilson Gray has implemented a raft of key promotions as it looks to carefully position the law firm to support its clients through the Coronavirus crisis.

The firm believes the focus on staff development and its Scotland-wide office network, combined with a range of expansion and investment across its business, allows it to be able ‘to pull out all the stops’ to help businesses and organisations as they look to come out the other side of pandemic.

Glen Gilson Managing Partner at Gilson Gray, said: “At Gilson Gray we are committed to continuing the development of our people’s careers and to providing our clients with the very best of support through this crisis.

“That is why we are continuing with the promotion of our talent and why we have offered free legal advice on Covid funding to businesses that need help at this time.

“We will do all we can to support our team members and to help the Scottish business community right now, as they have supported us since our launch six years ago.

The promotions reinforce the firm’s culture of recognising and rewarding its talented staff, who now operate across its six offices across Scotland.

Glen added: “The past year has been full of milestones for us, expanding our services adding Licensing, Personal Injury, Lettings and establishing a sixth full-service office in Dundee.

“We have invested significant resources in developing our corporate and real estate offerings also. All of our staff have been heavily involved in the firm’s success story over the past six years.

“However, now is not the time for self-congratulation. We must focus on the threats posed by Covid to our clients and to our own business. There are a great many impositions upon Scottish and UK business right now. We must help each other through to the other side.”

Established in 2014, Gilson Gray has become one of Scotland’s fastest growing and most prominent law firms. Its full suite of legal, property and financial services showcases one of the widest service ranges in the country. Indeed, Gilson Gray Financial Management, the firm’s investment arm, is one of the largest investment businesses of type now in Scotland.

Despite a market trend towards English takeover, Gilson Gray has kept its sovereignty and therefore ability to control its domestic pricing and provide a truly relevant product to the Scottish market.

The firm has now amassed a staggering 30 separate awards since launch, with repeated accolades such as Full Service Firm of the Year and Corporate Firm of the Year. They occupy six offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and East Lothian, each of which offers Gilson Gray’s full range of property, legal and financial services.

Managing Partner Glen Gilson is regarded as one of the leading figures in Scottish law and has been recognised as Managing Partner of the Year twice in the past six years

For more information on Gilson Gray and its services, please visit: http://gilsongray.co.uk/