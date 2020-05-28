Sports commentator Andrew Cotter releases hilarious new video for charity

BBC sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter has created another hilarious commentary, this time over a video of a dog chasing a bird.

The 46-year-old has been entertaining people through lockdown with videos of his own dogs Olive and Mabel, but recently turned his talents to a charitable cause.

The video, which features Cavapoo Nala’s epic failure at stalking a bird, was created in partnership with Dogs for Good.

The UK-wide charity launched a competition looking for dogs to star in the clip, which was won by Joe and Ruth Daniels from Chingford, Essex.

The Daniels family provided Cotter with video of Nala’s hapless attempt, which the Scots commentator then narrated over in the hilarious clip.

As the footage begins, we see Nala poised with the bird in her sights.

Cotter describes Nala’s every step, as she operates with “the stealth of a sofa moving across the lawn” to stalk her prey.

Owners Joe and Ruth, along with children Caspar, 10, Milla, 18 and Arthur, 6, said they were thrilled to have won.

Joe Daniels said: “I wasn’t aware of Dogs for Good as a charity before lockdown and the competition has been a lovely introduction to the very special, life-changing work it carries out.

“Nala’s a funny little thing and has a lot of character. She’s playful, determined and very much her own dog.

“During lockdown, she’s kept us all entertained in a number of ways and when she does her ‘bird dog’ thing, it’s turned into something of a family spectator sport.

“Andrew’s commentary is perfect and he’s done Nala’s efforts proud. The build, the tension, the humour, the whole nine yards.

“It’s such a special thing to have happened during lockdown and is a memory that we’ll really treasure.”

Andrew said he chose Nala’s video, because it displays all the attributes of sport.

He explained: “Sport has tension, anticipation, build-up, bursts of activity, concentration and drama and Nala’s quest delivers all of those things.

“Like any serious competitor, she’s absolutely focused on the job in hand and her commitment shines through.”

He added: “I chose to support Dogs for Good because the charity celebrates the inherent good in dogs and champions the power of the human-dog bond.

“It trains dogs to help people with a wide range of disabilities and those partnerships go on to change lives.”