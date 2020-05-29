5 Most Memorable and Unique Promotional Items

It is commonly known that promotional products are one of the most simple and effective advertising strategies for modern businesses. TV ads and even social media marketing can be expensive and it is difficult to leave a lasting impression on your target audience. The most important aspect of promotional items is that they are remembered by potential clients for an extended time.

Some branded items are cheap and common, like pens or lanyards. Although these are simple and affordable, they don’t always stay with the customer, and they certainly don’t make an outstanding statement.

Popular promotional suppliers like GoPromotional offer a massive variety of products because they know that creativity is important when it comes to marketing. Using a classy and unique promotional item is a more effective method of reaching your target audience and truly impressing customers. These are some of the best branded merchandise for building strong client relationships:

Glassware

By far the best way to spread a classy business message is with branded glassware. Assorted drink ware made of crystal or glass is the perfect gift for loyal clients and business partners. Not only are beverage containers always used by customers, but high-quality glass engraved with your logo or slogan is truly an impressive sight.

Combine multiple styles and sizes of glasses to create the ideal branded drink set that oozes professionalism. These branded gifts will remain with your clients and their families for many years. Glassware can also be used as bar accessories for companies in the food and drink industry. A full set of engraved glassware creates a more memorable experience for customers, and they are likely to return or tell their friends.

2. Pocket Knives

Pocket knives are an eye-catching branded product because they are unique and useful. Most people interested in pocketknives not only want them for their convenience and practicality, but they want a knife that looks sleek and durable. A stainless-steel pocketknife engraved with your corporate design is guaranteed to draw attention. Pocket knives are also small enough that they can be used as handouts at large corporate events, but classy enough that they can be given to loyal employees as personal gifts.

3. Backpacks

Printed bags are a long-term classic when it comes to promotional items. Most commonly, companies give away branded drawstring bags at events because they are inexpensive to be mass produced. However, for a more memorable promotional bag, try a full-on backpack. Durable backpacks with multiple zipper pockets, waterproof materials, and even thermal insulation will be a surprise to potential clients. They will easily become a daily use item and be worn during travel day to day.

4. Hoodies and Sweatshirts

Branded clothing is known to be an extremely effective marketing strategy, and of course we all know that printed t-shirts are a popular favorite. However, using custom sweatshirts and hoodies instead is a skillful way to rise above the competition. Hoodies are durable, more high-end garments compared to shirts. Especially in cooler climates, they can be worn every day. Thick and soft materials combined with a detailed embroidered company logo make for an eye-catching promotional gift.

5. Eco Friendly Snack Packs

Environmentally conscious promotional items are always a secure investment. And everyone loves food. Eco-friendly snack packs make the list because they combine these two successful marketing tactics. Reusable containers filled with healthy granola or sweet treats are always an excitement for customers to receive. Psychologically, recipients are more likely to associate your business with pleasant feelings when they eat tasty snacks from a branded snack container.