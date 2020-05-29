How to optimise your working from home space

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, more and more people are working from home.

It is estimated that around 50% of people are currently working remotely, according to IT company Hso.

Working from home can be a great opportunity, but can also provide some challenges.

Here are some steps to take to optimise your workspace at home.

1.Designate separate area

It’s important to have clear separation between your work station and where you relax.

If possible, avoid working in your bedroom as this can associate the space where you sleep with thoughts of work. This can lead to unrestful nights which will have a negative impact on productivity.

2.Monitor the climate

It’s important to keep your workspace well ventilated, especially with the weather heating up as we head towards summer.

It is also important to control the temperature and freshness of the air in your home office. Having a tower fan can help you with this. It will help keep your workspace cool and prevent headaches from stale air

3.Keep work station clean

It’s important to keep your work area free of rubbish and cups. This will not only help keep your mind uncluttered, but is important in terms of hygiene given the current covid-19 crisis.

4.Consider lighting

Staring at a screen all day can have a real impact on your vision. This can be compounded if your work station is not properly lit.

Ensure you have background light, but avoid placing your computer or laptop in direct sunlight as this will produce a glare – forcing your eyes to work even harder.

5.Keep active

Sitting at one spot all day can have serious consequences for your spine and lower back. This is made worse by working from home when you aren’t getting up as often to move about your office.

Ensure you’re getting up frequently and stretching your legs. Some people also find it helpful to go for a walk before sitting down to work as it recreates the daily commute, helping you get in the right frame of mind for the day.