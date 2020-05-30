Adam Bogdan opens up on Scottish Cup heartache – and admits dream of replicating Hibs heroes of 2016

ADAM BOGDAN has spoken of his devastation that he won’t get the opportunity to emulate Hibernian’s Scottish Cup heroes of 2016.

Bogdan’s second stint at Easter Road officially came to an end this week after he was released alongside legendary defender Steven Whittaker and midfielder Vykintas Slivka.

The Hungary internationalist, 32, is set to land on his feet, with a return to the top-flight in his homeland almost signed, sealed and delivered.

However, he confesses to a sense of sadness that he will miss out on the Hibees’ potential Hampden showpiece.

The Scottish FA have expressed a determination to play their marquee competition to a finish, even if it takes until 2021 – with an Edinburgh derby and Celtic’s clash with Aberdeen still to come in the semi-finals.

Bogdan was in the match-day squad for their victories over Dundee United and BSC Glasgow in the previous rounds, was dreaming of going all the way with Hibs.

He said: “To not be part of that Scottish Cup game is a huge regret for me.

“That was the most realistic target for silverware and is the biggest trophy a club like Hibs can win, given we are not in a position to challenge Celtic.

“I have seen the scenes four years ago, with a parade in front of 150,000 fans. I’ve heard the stories about that game. I know what it means to the fans and what that day meant to the players.

“Realistically, we had the target of at least being in the final and maybe lift the trophy.

“To have that taken away is one of the things that is sore for me. That’s not a nice feeling.”

Despite that disappointment, Bogdan’s praise for Hibs’ man-management during the Covid-19 crisis is effusive.

He reckons the way club chiefs handled the request for staff to defer a portion of their salaries before placing the majority on furlough was delicate – and sharply differs from how certain other clubs approached an unprecedented challenge.

Bogdan continued: “I think everyone can understand the challenges and priorities for the club. I would have loved to carry on at Hibs, but it wasn’t to be.

“If you don’t have games, you don’t have much income. Simple as that.

“I appreciate that tough choices had to be made but Hibs showed every step of the way that they knew what they were doing. We have seen that is not the same at every club.

“For example the deferrals were presented as a request and a discussion, not a demand. That professionalism helps you to respect the decisions.”

Bogdan’s 13-year adventure in British football may appear over following stints with Bolton, Liverpool, Crewe and Wigan, but he has refused to rule out a return to these shores.

Bogdan added: “I can honestly say my time at Hibs was one of the nicest memories in my 13 years in Britain.

“The club, the city, the people, the stadium – I just felt at home from day one.

“It was a special connection and I would never rule out returning to Scotland in the future.”