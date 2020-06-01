Charity thanks nation’s volunteers for their commitment to helping others

VIPs and performers came together online this week to thank volunteers across Great Britain for the time they give to help others.

Royal Voluntary Service, the national volunteering charity, hosted a special online event today to thank its thousands of volunteers and the NHS Volunteer Responders for their contribution, particularly during the current time.

The event marked the start of Volunteers’ Week (1-7 June 2020) which recognises the commitment of volunteers and is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The charity’s President, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, Royal Voluntary Service Chief Executive Catherine Johnstone CBE and Care Minister Helen Whately MP gave their thanks to volunteers.

There were also messages of support and films made by volunteers themselves.

Also featured were performances from Elaine Paige OBE, Michael and Jowita, the 2020 winners of TV show The Greatest Dancer, London Contemporary Voices choir, and Anne Denholm, Official Harpist to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales from 2015-2019.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said:“Volunteers are the lifeblood of a caring society and we extend our profound thanks to volunteers and NHS Volunteer Responders for their dedication, commitment and community spirit.

“Volunteers’ Week is an opportunity for us to recognise the contribution that volunteers make, both in ‘normal times’ and during coronavirus when so many people need support.

“We are hugely grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for supporting our work.

“Whether they are running community social clubs or exercise classes on hospital wards to supporting dementia carers and delivering grocery packages and prescriptions, volunteers are stepping up to make a difference.”

Hazel Johnstone, Senior Programmes Manager at People’s Postcode Lottery, added: “Volunteers give their time, energy and enthusiasm to help others and we are grateful for their selfless service.

“We’re delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery are supporting Royal Voluntary Service and are proud supporters of Volunteers’ Week.”